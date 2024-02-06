Out of the past: May 24

1998

In an effort to establish greater presence and visibility in the community, the Cape Girardeau Police Department is poised to install two new police substations by the end of the year; tentative plans call for one of the "community offices" in the 600 block of Good Hope Street and the other in West Park Mall.

A memorial service is held in the morning at Barks Chapel Cemetery in Crump, with the Rev. Frank Shanks leading the service; a basket dinner follows; in the afternoon the annual memorial service is held at Proffer Cemetery in Crump; the Rev. Joe Allen is in charge of the service, which is followed by a business meeting.

1973

JEFFERSON CITY -- Population growth data and statistics on the large number of banking facilities already available in the Cape Girardeau are presented in support of objections to a proposed fourth bank in Cape Girardeau; these arguments are presented in opening testimony at a two-day hearing here on objections filed to the granting of a charter to Mark Twain Cape Girardeau Bank; the charter was approved April 12 by William R. Kostman, Missouri commissioner of finance.

Purchase by Georgia-Pacific Corp. of a site on Nash Road from the Greater Cape Girardeau Development Corp. for location of an area distribution center was made final late yesterday; the Portland, Oregon-based firm, one of the nation's largest in the manufacturing and distribution of building materials, took title to 14.9 acres of land in the development area and will begin construction immediately on its complex of six buildings having an aggregate size of a little better than 58,000 square feet.