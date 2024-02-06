Out of the past: May 24

1997

Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Gerald Jones stood alone against his colleagues during a recent vote on hiring an engineering firm from outside the county to design a local bridge; the commission hired Smith and Co. engineering of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to build a bridge on County Road 351, with Larry Bock and Max Stovall voting for the contract and Jones against.

Former Southeast Missouri State University head men's basketball coach Ron Shumate learned of his dismissal through his attorneys and never met face to face with school officials; Shumate declines to comment about the way his dismissal was handled or the ongoing NCAA investigation that led to the Board of Regents' decision to terminate his contract last week.

1972

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Bill Bradley may trade the basketball court for the political arena to run for Congress in Southeast Missouri in 1974; the professional basketball star and former Rhodes Scholar who has family ties in Cape Girardeau emerged at the 10th Congressional District Democratic convention here last night as a strong potential challenger to Rep. Bill D. Burlison, D-Cape Girardeau; clearly, Bradly was a favorite of the 106 delegates in attendance.

In answer to a query by a the city building inspector, City Attorney Howard C. Wright Jr., has ruled that Cape Girardeau property owners can no longer enclose their carports or garages in residential areas and use the driveways in front of the newly-enclosed structures for off-street parking; when a carport or garage is enclosed, the driveway to this area becomes part of the required front yard.