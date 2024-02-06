Out of the past: May 24

1996

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston will receive more than $18,000 in state funds for its Weed & Seed program, Gov. Mel Carnahan announced during a visit yesterday; Operation Weed & Seed, conducted through the U.S. attorney's office in St. Louis, was introduced in Sikeston about a year ago in an effort to control the city's drug problem and the resulting violence; the Department of Social Services will issue an $18,000 grant to pay a Weed & Seed director's salary for one year; the Department of Public Safety will give money to the city's community-oriented policing program.

Brucher Street residents are looking outside at finished asphalt instead of gravel today for the first time; it is the first gravel street improved under the new Transportation Trust Fund, established with a half-cent sales tax passed in August 1995; on Thursday, ASA Asphalt of Advance, Missouri, finished paving Brucher's entire length, which runs between Wayne and Bertling streets; only cleanup work remains.

1971

Cape Girardeau County Court met with representatives of the Jackson City Council and Chamber of Commerce last week to discuss alternatives regarding a new county jail, the court reveals; although nothing official was done by either the court or the city councils of Cape Girardeau and Jackson, a citizens' committee appointed recently by the Cape Council is studying the feasibility of a single jail facility serving the entire county; Associate Judge J. Ronald Fischer says he believes a common jail to serve all uses won't be practical, but a cooperative agreement could serve nearly as well.

Gov. Warren E. Hearnes appoints Cape Girardeau attorney Jerry S. Estes as Cape County magistrate; the 40-year-old Democrat replaces the late Roland G. Busch of Cape Girardeau, who died April 20.