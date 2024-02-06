Out of the past: May 24

1995

The National Weather Service's prediction of 2 to 5 inches of rain north of Cape Girardeau in the next two days could wreak havoc with today's scheduled Mississippi River crest of 47 feet; the forecast is calling for rainfall in Southeast Missouri by tomorrow night with flash flooding over the weekend; that would be bad news for those in the Dutchtown and Commerce, Missouri, areas, where residents are either spending the day evacuating their homes or hoping their levee won't break.

DEXTER, Mo. -- The Purolator plant in Dexter, which employees 414 people, will close; it is being shut down in two phases: on Aug. 25, ending work for approximately 250 employees, and Sept. 29, when the rest of the plant will cease operations.

1970

The youth of Grace United Methodist Church are planning an August trip to the Telequoi Indian Reservation in Oklahoma; there, they will spend a week repairing two small churches; they are raising money for the trip, as they are required to buy their own food and the materials necessary for the church work.

The Rev. Robert W. Heil, pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church at Crystal City, Missouri, is the featured speaker at the mission festival in the morning at Christ Lutheran Church in Gordonville.