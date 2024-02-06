Out of the past: May 24

The National Weather Service's prediction of 2 to 5 inches of rain north of Cape Girardeau in the next two days could wreak havoc with today's scheduled Mississippi River crest of 47 feet; the forecast is calling for rainfall in Southeast Missouri by tomorrow night with flash flooding over the weekend; that would be bad news for those in the Dutchtown and Commerce, Missouri, areas, where residents are either spending the day evacuating their homes or hoping their levee won't break.
DEXTER, Mo. -- The Purolator plant in Dexter, which employees 414 people, will close; it is being shut down in two phases: on Aug. 25, ending work for approximately 250 employees, and Sept. 29, when the rest of the plant will cease operations.
The youth of Grace United Methodist Church are planning an August trip to the Telequoi Indian Reservation in Oklahoma; there, they will spend a week repairing two small churches; they are raising money for the trip, as they are required to buy their own food and the materials necessary for the church work.
The Rev. Robert W. Heil, pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church at Crystal City, Missouri, is the featured speaker at the mission festival in the morning at Christ Lutheran Church in Gordonville.
Wanda Nicholas of Cape Girardeau has received a letter from Capt. L.E. Gehres, commanding officer of the carrier USS Franklin, which was badly damaged March 19 during a Japanese bombing attack near Japan, saying no trace has been found of her husband, Harry W. Nicholas, seaman first class, who was a member of the crew.
The Dew Drop Confectionery, 111 N. Main St., operated by Charles Barranco, is closed this week for renovation; a concrete floor has been installed to replace the wooden one, and woodwork and walls are being refinished.
The State College Auditorium is being prepared for the Ernestine Schumann-Heink concert scheduled for tomorrow evening; Mary Kochtitzky, art instructor, is decorating the stage; the Steinway concert grand piano arrived here more than a week ago and has been uncased and placed on the stage; its keyboard will not be touched until Madame's accompanist lifts the cover.
Marie Walker, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. G.W. Walker of Cape Girardeau, is expected to arrive home the latter part of the week; she has been in service with the American Legation two years and three months, and has traveled throughout Europe the last year and a half for that work.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
