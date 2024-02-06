Out of the past: May 24

1994

As Cape Girardeau police officer Danny Niswonger recovered in a St. Louis hospital Saturday from surgery, fellow officers and members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department replaced the roof on his house; more than 40 officers and firefighters turned out early Saturday at the Niswonger home, determined to do what they could for their fallen friend.

A meeting of the Downtown Neighborhood Association was held in Indian Park Monday to air local residents' concerns about the park; but the meeting designed to focus on a community effort to rid the area of crime and drugs quickly turned into a finger-pointing match between black and white residents.

1969

No definite plans lie ahead for the Broadway Theater, where workers yesterday removed the old triangular marquee; it was removed by General Sign Co.; the removal prompted questions of whether the building, which has lain dormant for about nine years, might be revived as a theater.

Sen. Albert M. Spradling Jr., of Cape Girardeau, a leader in the successful fight this week to kill a corporate income tax bill, says he will offer an amendment next week when the Senate again considers an income tax package designed to raise about $73 million; he gives the amended tax plan a chance of passage, but acknowledges the margin may be slim.