Out of the past: May 24

As Cape Girardeau police officer Danny Niswonger recovered in a St. Louis hospital Saturday from surgery, fellow officers and members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department replaced the roof on his house; more than 40 officers and firefighters turned out early Saturday at the Niswonger home, determined to do what they could for their fallen friend.
A meeting of the Downtown Neighborhood Association was held in Indian Park Monday to air local residents' concerns about the park; but the meeting designed to focus on a community effort to rid the area of crime and drugs quickly turned into a finger-pointing match between black and white residents.
No definite plans lie ahead for the Broadway Theater, where workers yesterday removed the old triangular marquee; it was removed by General Sign Co.; the removal prompted questions of whether the building, which has lain dormant for about nine years, might be revived as a theater.
Sen. Albert M. Spradling Jr., of Cape Girardeau, a leader in the successful fight this week to kill a corporate income tax bill, says he will offer an amendment next week when the Senate again considers an income tax package designed to raise about $73 million; he gives the amended tax plan a chance of passage, but acknowledges the margin may be slim.
The Cape Girardeau County military service list has been updated; it includes the names 3,511 men and women; all of the names, with the exception of cards for 255 which are now being painted, have been posted on the American Legion's service board at Fairground Park; the Legion plans to enlarge and decorate the board before the July 4 picnic at the park.
Owners and managers of recently flooded businesses are casting a wary eye towards the Mississippi River, which has begun another slow rise; they fear it may be the forerunner of the annual, taken-for-granted June climb.
Chief of police William Segraves has instructed members of his department to rigidly enforce the ordinance prohibiting roller skating on sidewalks; people living on West William Street, near the old shoe factory building, have notified Segraves a crowd of young folks have taken possession out there, and pedestrians are butted off the sidewalk by skaters.
Excavation work for the municipal swimming pool in Fairground Park began yesterday; it is expected to be finished near the first of July; all the construction will be done by city workers, with the exception Tony Haas will be employed to do the concrete work; the oval-shaped pool will measure 58 feet by 120 feet.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
