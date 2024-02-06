All sections
RecordsMay 24, 2019

Out of the past: May 24

As Cape Girardeau police officer Danny Niswonger recovered in a St. Louis hospital Saturday from surgery, fellow officers and members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department replaced the roof on his house; more than 40 officers and firefighters turned out early Saturday at the Niswonger home, determined to do what they could for their fallen friend...

1994

As Cape Girardeau police officer Danny Niswonger recovered in a St. Louis hospital Saturday from surgery, fellow officers and members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department replaced the roof on his house; more than 40 officers and firefighters turned out early Saturday at the Niswonger home, determined to do what they could for their fallen friend.

A meeting of the Downtown Neighborhood Association was held in Indian Park Monday to air local residents' concerns about the park; but the meeting designed to focus on a community effort to rid the area of crime and drugs quickly turned into a finger-pointing match between black and white residents.

1969

No definite plans lie ahead for the Broadway Theater, where workers yesterday removed the old triangular marquee; it was removed by General Sign Co.; the removal prompted questions of whether the building, which has lain dormant for about nine years, might be revived as a theater.

Sen. Albert M. Spradling Jr., of Cape Girardeau, a leader in the successful fight this week to kill a corporate income tax bill, says he will offer an amendment next week when the Senate again considers an income tax package designed to raise about $73 million; he gives the amended tax plan a chance of passage, but acknowledges the margin may be slim.

1944

The Cape Girardeau County military service list has been updated; it includes the names 3,511 men and women; all of the names, with the exception of cards for 255 which are now being painted, have been posted on the American Legion's service board at Fairground Park; the Legion plans to enlarge and decorate the board before the July 4 picnic at the park.

Owners and managers of recently flooded businesses are casting a wary eye towards the Mississippi River, which has begun another slow rise; they fear it may be the forerunner of the annual, taken-for-granted June climb.

1919

Chief of police William Segraves has instructed members of his department to rigidly enforce the ordinance prohibiting roller skating on sidewalks; people living on West William Street, near the old shoe factory building, have notified Segraves a crowd of young folks have taken possession out there, and pedestrians are butted off the sidewalk by skaters.

Excavation work for the municipal swimming pool in Fairground Park began yesterday; it is expected to be finished near the first of July; all the construction will be done by city workers, with the exception Tony Haas will be employed to do the concrete work; the oval-shaped pool will measure 58 feet by 120 feet.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

