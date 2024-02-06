Out of the past: May 24

1993

The decision a year ago by the U.S. Supreme Court to ban prayer at school graduation ceremonies seemed to have little effect on the Cape Girardeau High School baccalaureate service last night; the service was sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance in lieu of the school and was held at the Holiday Inn Convention Center instead of the school gymnasium; attendance was optional, as it always has been.

The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is expected to drop below the 32-foot flood stage this week; it has crested above flood stage here five times in the last month and a half.

1968

MOREHOUSE, Mo. -- Some 37,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel at Morehouse Oil Co. exploded into flames and burned out of control for nearly three hours here yesterday afternoon, destroying almost half a city block and injuring about 30 spectators and firefighters.

Authority has given the State College administration to investigate the means of permanent investment of the $240,000 bequest given the college by the late Earl G. Gramling of Cape Girardeau; the money is intended for scholarships for students interested in the fields of government and history.