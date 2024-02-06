Out of the past: May 23

With fewer than six weeks left in the current fiscal year, the time for making budget decisions is drawing near for the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; board members must take action by June 30 to cut about $1 million in spending from the next school year's budget, which goes into effect July 1; the cuts must be made because the district has been spending more money than it has taken in since fiscal year 1995, and the result is a fund balance that is lower than state recommendations.
MOUND CITY, Ill. -- Veterans of all wars are honored during a Memorial Day service at Mound City National Cemetery; the program, titled "Roll Call," recognizes all veterans from the Civil War through the Vietnam War and is sponsored by the Mound City National Cemetery Preservation Commission Inc.
Bids for continuing the renovation of Lorimier School came in below estimates, and the low figures were apparent; but a quorum of school board members wasn't present to award contracts, and it could cause a major delay in the project; Kiefer Bros. Inc. of Perryville, Missouri, with a bid of $13,563, was the low bidder on general work; B.W. Birk Plumbing, Heating and Cooling submitted the low figure for plumbing; and D and D Electric was low on electrical work.
Following the most disastrous flood ever on the Mississippi River, residents of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, are seeking to form a new levee district and construct a levee to avert another such disaster in the future.
Earl Statler, a member of the 1948 graduating class at State College and a pre-ministerial student, is guest speaker at the morning worship service at Centenary Methodist Church; guest musicians for the service are the Varsity Four, a quartet of college students: Royal Flanakin, Jack Littell, Bert Horner and Mike Summers.
The processional of the State College baccalaureate service in the evening is delayed five minutes while a squad of four college custodians, armed with a .22 caliber rifle, dispenses with two feathered intruders; fearing the pigeons, perched on a ledge a few inches below the ceiling at the east end of the auditorium's stage, might be distracting to listeners, the four riflemen dispatch the birds.
The Education Building of Southeast Missouri Teachers College, just completed as one of the finest examples of modern school structures, is formally opened for inspection by the public, and this evening will be dedicated as the seventh of the splendid group of college buildings; Lt. Gov. Hiram Lloyd will deliver the dedicatory address; in addition, the College High School graduating class, completing its work in the old Training School Building, will receive diplomas as part of the dedication program.
There are 3,540 children in the Cape Girardeau district of school age -- between 6 and 19 years, inclusive -- according to a report filed by the census-taker with the school board; this is 18 more names than were turned in last year; the school district includes somewhat more than the limits of the incorporated city, as it extends to the north to include the greater part of Red Star and to the west to include all territory to the edge of the old fairground on Gordonville Road; however, to the south, the district lines conform with the city limits, excluding all of Smelterville.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
