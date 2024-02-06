Out of the past: May 23

1998

With fewer than six weeks left in the current fiscal year, the time for making budget decisions is drawing near for the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; board members must take action by June 30 to cut about $1 million in spending from the next school year's budget, which goes into effect July 1; the cuts must be made because the district has been spending more money than it has taken in since fiscal year 1995, and the result is a fund balance that is lower than state recommendations.

MOUND CITY, Ill. -- Veterans of all wars are honored during a Memorial Day service at Mound City National Cemetery; the program, titled "Roll Call," recognizes all veterans from the Civil War through the Vietnam War and is sponsored by the Mound City National Cemetery Preservation Commission Inc.

1973

Bids for continuing the renovation of Lorimier School came in below estimates, and the low figures were apparent; but a quorum of school board members wasn't present to award contracts, and it could cause a major delay in the project; Kiefer Bros. Inc. of Perryville, Missouri, with a bid of $13,563, was the low bidder on general work; B.W. Birk Plumbing, Heating and Cooling submitted the low figure for plumbing; and D and D Electric was low on electrical work.

Following the most disastrous flood ever on the Mississippi River, residents of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, are seeking to form a new levee district and construct a levee to avert another such disaster in the future.