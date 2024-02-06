Out of the past: May 23

1995

Cape Girardeau tomorrow will witness its second-highest Mississippi River crest on record; the National Weather Service has revised the crest upward, calling for the Mississippi to reach 47 feet on the Cape Girardeau gauge; the record here is 48.49 feet, set Aug. 8, 1993.

Boyd Gaming Corp. says it will delay filing of a gambling application for a riverboat in Cape Girardeau to allow more time to develop plans; the decision will delay the start of riverboat gambling here by about a year.

1970

Razing of the north portion of the Missouri Utilities Co.'s old gas and electric plant has been started by C.A. Hood, general contractor, to make room for construction of facilities to produce propane gas in the amount of 4 million cubic feet for daily use during cold, peak-load months, which have been taxing the normal available supply; construction will also include three 60,000-gallon storage tanks to carry the emergency supply.

Richard Popp is expanding his A&W Root Beer facility at 335 N. Kingshighway by adding the longest automobile stall canopy in the city; the addition, to the west side of the building, is 120 feet long and provides 22 car stalls, the facility providing 32 stalls overall; the new canopy will include under-roof lighting and a system of speakers for customer order placement.