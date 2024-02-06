Out of the past: May 23

1994

Parents of school-age children who aren't in compliance with the state school immunization law will find their students barred from entering school when classes begin in late August or early September; that's because of several changes in Missouri's law, one being the elimination of the 15-school-day grace period for parents to have their children immunized according to the requirements.

The Drury Suites Hotel at the southwest corner of Interstate 55 and Route K in Cape Girardeau will open in early June; the new hotel is only the second venture into "suites" lodging for Drury Inns Inc.

1969

After a short discussion at its meeting yesterday, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education decided to seek bids for a new heating and lighting system at Lorimier School; Lorimier, which uses a stoker-fired furnace, will have a gas heating unit and some new radiators under proposals of the board; the new lighting would be fluorescent fixtures to provide even lighting throughout the classrooms.

Rear Adm. Henry A. Renken, commandant of the 9th Naval District at Great Lakes, Illinois, is scheduled to be in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday for the formal dedication of the Naval Reserve Training Center on Marie Louise Lane.