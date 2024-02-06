Out of the past: May 23

Parents of school-age children who aren't in compliance with the state school immunization law will find their students barred from entering school when classes begin in late August or early September; that's because of several changes in Missouri's law, one being the elimination of the 15-school-day grace period for parents to have their children immunized according to the requirements.
The Drury Suites Hotel at the southwest corner of Interstate 55 and Route K in Cape Girardeau will open in early June; the new hotel is only the second venture into "suites" lodging for Drury Inns Inc.
After a short discussion at its meeting yesterday, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education decided to seek bids for a new heating and lighting system at Lorimier School; Lorimier, which uses a stoker-fired furnace, will have a gas heating unit and some new radiators under proposals of the board; the new lighting would be fluorescent fixtures to provide even lighting throughout the classrooms.
Rear Adm. Henry A. Renken, commandant of the 9th Naval District at Great Lakes, Illinois, is scheduled to be in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday for the formal dedication of the Naval Reserve Training Center on Marie Louise Lane.
Raising the low stretch of Highway 61, north of Diversion Channel, and a low section of Highway 25 in the spillway near Dutchtown are tentatively booked by the State Highway Department, according to Fred Harris of Sikeston, Missouri, division engineer; whether the improvements can be made soon is in question; the work will be done after the war unless the jobs are given emergency status.
The Rev. Arno H. Frank, pastor of Christ Evangelical Church, announces his congregation has made plans for the observance of the day of invasion (D-Day), this observance to take the form of special prayers and repentance; on the day the Allied forces invade continental Europe, the church will remain open so all who wish may enter for prayers and meditation.
The Cape Girardeau Special Road District will start a system of paved roads to ultimately reach all over the county and into neighboring counties; the work will start in the near future by the building of three miles of concrete road, beginning at Cape Girardeau's south city limits and extending along the Rock Levee Road toward Scott County.
At a called meeting of the Civic Improvement Association yesterday afternoon the members voted unanimously to give $1,000 to a swimming pool to be built at Fairground Park; the ladies' contribution brings the pool fund to $4,000; the Home Guards have donated $1,500, matching the city's contribution.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
