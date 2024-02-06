Out of the past: May 23

1993

St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson celebrated its 100th anniversary, with the Rev. James W. Kalthoff, president of the Missouri District of Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, speaking at the morning worship services; St. Paul began May 18, 1893, with the original constitution signed by six charter members.

The graduating seniors of Westminster Presbyterian Church are honored during the morning service; those graduating from Cape Girardeau Central High School are Kiley Brey, Nicole Byrd and Laura Krone; graduating from Notre Dame High School is Luisa Stone.

1968

Southeast Missouri's galloping race for U.S. representative takes another turn with the announcement by Bernard C. Rice, Sikeston, Missouri, attorney and one of the last to file, he is withdrawing; this leaves 11 Democrats in the contest from which a nominee will be selected in August to match the favorite from among three Republican hopefuls.

Robert Clifton Ranney, 76, a prominent farmer in Cape Girardeau and grandson of the first judge of the Cape Girardeau Common Pleas Court, William Caton Ranney, dies at his home on Route 2; the early Ranney family came here about 1840 from Connecticut, settling on Spring Farm, 2 1/2 miles southwest of Cape Girardeau.