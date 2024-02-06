Out of the past: May 23

About 800 people brave rainy weather to watch the Cape Shrine Club Rodeo at Arena Park. The event, sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, is in its second year. It will continue this evening.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Burlington Northern Railroad and its Health and Safety Action Team sponsor a Safety Awareness Festival at the railroad's Chaffee yard office. Free rides in the BN high-rail vehicle and tours of a BN diesel locomotive and caboose are offered, along with displays on Operation Lifesaver and Operation Stop.
The Cape Girardeau City Council appoints six persons to serve on the city's Park and Recreation Board. Named to the board are John L. Wescoat, A.C. Brase, James F. Hirsch, Rosina M. Koetting, Philip Kearney and Paul L. Heye. The board will serve in an advisory capacity to the council.
At commencement exercises Sunday in Kirkwood, Missouri, James Cole Mulkey of Cape Girardeau was awarded the doctor of osteopathy degree from Kirksville College of Osteopathy and Surgery. He will serve his internship at Normandy Osteopathic Hospital in St. Louis.
The first word to come out of Washington regarding Cape Girardeau men known to have been either on Bataan or Corregidor in the Philippine Islands was received this week by Mr. and Mrs. C.C. Eddleman on U.S. 61, who were notified their son, Sgt. William H. Eddleman, is considered missing in action by the Army. Meantime, Mrs. G.W. Shawan of Cape Girardeau has been notified her grandson, Darrell Staley, a member of the Marine Corps, is reported missing.
The Superior Electric Products Corp. plant on West Independence Street will close May 30. Joseph H. Quatmann Jr., in charge of the factory, says virtually all materials used by the firm in the manufacture of its products are no longer available, and unless some relief is obtained, the plant will have to close.
Mrs. Jacob Doyle, living on the Bend, three miles north of Cape Girardeau, reports a heavy frost visited that vicinity last night. While the ground was covered white, she believes there wasn't much damage to vegetables.
The fourth fire in six days occurs in the morning, when a blaze breaks out in the roof of the home of William Liles, 203 S. Middle St. The entire roof of the house is burned off, and all the rooms are ruined by fire. Liles, who lived on the upper floor, loses all of his household goods. The two families occupying the lower floor carry their furniture out and suffer little loss.
-- Sharon K. Sanders