Out of the past: May 23

1992

About 800 people brave rainy weather to watch the Cape Shrine Club Rodeo at Arena Park. The event, sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, is in its second year. It will continue this evening.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Burlington Northern Railroad and its Health and Safety Action Team sponsor a Safety Awareness Festival at the railroad's Chaffee yard office. Free rides in the BN high-rail vehicle and tours of a BN diesel locomotive and caboose are offered, along with displays on Operation Lifesaver and Operation Stop.

1967

The Cape Girardeau City Council appoints six persons to serve on the city's Park and Recreation Board. Named to the board are John L. Wescoat, A.C. Brase, James F. Hirsch, Rosina M. Koetting, Philip Kearney and Paul L. Heye. The board will serve in an advisory capacity to the council.

At commencement exercises Sunday in Kirkwood, Missouri, James Cole Mulkey of Cape Girardeau was awarded the doctor of osteopathy degree from Kirksville College of Osteopathy and Surgery. He will serve his internship at Normandy Osteopathic Hospital in St. Louis.