Out of the past: May 22

Cape Girardeau native Dr. John M. Hilpert has been named interim president of Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota; Hilpert currently serves as the executive vice president of the University of South Dakota at Vermillion.
During an earthquake, tornado, chemical spill or any other disaster, Cape Girardeau now has a command center on wheels; a new city mobile communications van is on display at the West Park Mall in observance of National Public Works Week; the 1985 one-ton Chevrolet van was transformed from an Army surplus vehicle into a high-tech command center.
City Manager W.G. Lawley announces the resignation of Cape Girardeau's first full-time city attorney, Howard C. Wright Jr., effective July 31; Wright has accepted the position of city attorney at Springfield, Missouri.
According to City Manager W.G. Lawley, a recent editorial in the Southeast Missourian made him aware of the roughness of Independence Street from Frederick west to Henderson, blocks shared with the Missouri Pacific Railroad; Lawley says he will study the lease agreement the city has with Mo-Pac to determine what quality of maintenance the railroad is required to do.
Strike of drivers and station workers of Southern Trailways Bus Lines continues, with the five buses serving Cape Girardeau idle as a result of a walkout over contract terms; directly effected here are three station employees.
Walter Q. Adams of Cape Girardeau announces he has sold a half interest in his Viaduct Courts business and the real estate, at highways 61 and 74, to Paul M. Hawkins of Canton, Ohio; a tourist court with 30 cabins, it also has a dining room and automobile service station, and includes 4 1/2 acres of ground; Mr. and Mrs. Adams started developing the business 14 years ago.
Robert, 5-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl McKee of near Leemon, was seriously injured yesterday afternoon, when a tombstone fell on him while he and a number of other children were playing in the cemetery near the Apple Creek Presbyterian Church; a severe cut on the head and several bruises about the body were sustained.
Fifty of the 115 lots in the Fort D. Highlands addition, South Cape Girardeau, have been sold by the C.R. Edmunds Realty Co.; of that number, 40 were sold Sunday and 10 this morning; most of the lots are being purchased by men and women who intend to build and make their homes there, according to the realty company.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
