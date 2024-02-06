Out of the past: May 22

1997

Cape Girardeau native Dr. John M. Hilpert has been named interim president of Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota; Hilpert currently serves as the executive vice president of the University of South Dakota at Vermillion.

During an earthquake, tornado, chemical spill or any other disaster, Cape Girardeau now has a command center on wheels; a new city mobile communications van is on display at the West Park Mall in observance of National Public Works Week; the 1985 one-ton Chevrolet van was transformed from an Army surplus vehicle into a high-tech command center.

1972

City Manager W.G. Lawley announces the resignation of Cape Girardeau's first full-time city attorney, Howard C. Wright Jr., effective July 31; Wright has accepted the position of city attorney at Springfield, Missouri.

According to City Manager W.G. Lawley, a recent editorial in the Southeast Missourian made him aware of the roughness of Independence Street from Frederick west to Henderson, blocks shared with the Missouri Pacific Railroad; Lawley says he will study the lease agreement the city has with Mo-Pac to determine what quality of maintenance the railroad is required to do.