Out of the past: May 22

1993

Hoping to dispel rumors Cape Girardeau Central High School is a drug haven, school officials welcomed a trio of trained German shepherds to search for contraband on the campus yesterday; no drugs were found, and no arrests were made.

Thousands of senior citizens dance, play bingo and enjoy the Senior Fun Fest at the Show Me Center; more than 3,000 senior citizens from all over the region attend the event, offered free every other year.

1968

A Colorado man has been hired as assistant Boy Scout executive of the Southeast Missouri Council, it is announced; Carl E. Timmins will serve as director of Camp Lewallen this summer and then he and his family will move to Cape Girardeau in late August.

As the month of May draws to a close, 1,244 seniors of State College and Cape Girardeau high schools are preparing for graduation exercises to be held in early June; of this number, 745 will be candidates for degrees from State College; the remaining 499 will be graduating from the three high schools in the city.