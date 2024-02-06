Out of the past: May 22

1992

Vicki and Todd Lanz plan to open Capetown Safari, a drive-through animal park and petting zoo, next month. The site is the old 5-H Ranch, owned by Vicki Lantz's father, Dave Hale, who has been in the exotic-animals business for more than two decades.

U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh gave a sound argument last night for philanthropic contributions to higher education, the alternative being more federal control over a university. Limbaugh was the featured speaker at the Southeast Missouri State University's Copper Dome Dinner at the Show Me Center.

1967

Trail of Tears State Park had a good start toward an expected 250,000 attendance this season with almost 8,000 visitors during the weekend; James R. Busch, park superintendent, reports 7,886 campers, picnickers, hikers and swimmers visited the park during the two-day period.

Housing authority commissioners in Illmo continue to await federal approval before proceeding with plans for a 100-unit housing complex; preliminary governmental approval came last week when the Department of Housing and Urban Development OK'd establishment of the Illmo Housing Authority.