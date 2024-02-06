Out of the past: May 22

Vicki and Todd Lanz plan to open Capetown Safari, a drive-through animal park and petting zoo, next month. The site is the old 5-H Ranch, owned by Vicki Lantz's father, Dave Hale, who has been in the exotic-animals business for more than two decades.
U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh gave a sound argument last night for philanthropic contributions to higher education, the alternative being more federal control over a university. Limbaugh was the featured speaker at the Southeast Missouri State University's Copper Dome Dinner at the Show Me Center.
Trail of Tears State Park had a good start toward an expected 250,000 attendance this season with almost 8,000 visitors during the weekend; James R. Busch, park superintendent, reports 7,886 campers, picnickers, hikers and swimmers visited the park during the two-day period.
Housing authority commissioners in Illmo continue to await federal approval before proceeding with plans for a 100-unit housing complex; preliminary governmental approval came last week when the Department of Housing and Urban Development OK'd establishment of the Illmo Housing Authority.
The LaForge Farms Project in New Madrid County, Missouri, the first and largest of the New Deal experiments for the relief of sharecroppers in Southeast Missouri, is to be broken up and the land disposed of to the tenants now on the property; this has been announced by John T. Stewart of Sikeston, Missouri, the area director for the Farm Security Administration.
Condemnation suits are filed in Federal Court in Cape Girardeau on 1,245 acres in Pemiscot and Dunklin counties in Missouri, to be used as auxiliary flying fields for the government's new major field at Blytheville, Arkansas.
Sheriff N.J. Hutson receives a telegram from Gov. F.D. Gardner ordering preparations for the Cape Girardeau County registration of men for military service June 5. All males between 21 and 30, inclusive, must present themselves for registration on that date in the voting precincts where they live. Hutson is charged with appointing suitable people to serve as registrars at each location.
Three ordinances were passed by the Cape Girardeau City Council last night bearing on the proposition to open the park drive through Missouri Park and the opening up of a thoroughfare from Fountain to Main streets; this new street will connect the northwest part of the city with the Main Street section and has been advocated by residents of the northern portions of the town for several years.
-- Sharon K. Sanders