Out of the past: May 21

1997

Although Cape Girardeau Public Library has been without a director since February, when Elizabeth Ader left for Kansas City, Missouri, for personal reasons, the search for her replacement is on hold; the library board originally planned to have the position filled by July; although 14 people applied for the job, the original search proved fruitless.

After three harried months of planning, the organization that will offer rewards for information leading to arrests of criminals will be officially launched; everything is in place for the startup of Southeast Missouri Crime Stoppers Inc., with phone lines and computers installed at the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

1972

The Rev. Vernon Cooper, administrative director of Highlands Child Placement Service in Kansas City, Missouri, speaks at both services at Bethel Assembly of God Church.

It's a busy day for the graduating class of State College; in the morning students attend a baccalaureate service at Academic Hall auditorium, hearing the Rev. Kenneth C. Johnston, senior pastor of Platte Woods United Methodist Church in Kansas City, Missouri, deliver the sermon; that evening, diplomas are handed to the 837 undergraduate students and 42 graduate students at the 98th annual commencement exercises at Houck Field Stadium; speaking at the event is Norman Strunk, executive vice president of the United States Savings and Loan League, a Cape Girardeau native and State College graduate.