Out of the past: May 21

1996

The elderly and disabled don't have to worry about cuts in Cape Girardeau's taxi coupon program; despite a rate increase by Kelley Transportation Co., elderly and disabled program participants still may buy 16 rides a month for $1 each; the cost is $2 each to the general public; the City Council resolved the issue, along with others, at its regular meeting last night.

Gary Kralemann believes in dressing appropriately for his job, and his 46 holiday costumes are legendary around Jefferson Elementary School; but after nine years as a principal, Kralemann is retiring his costumes and his leading role; Kralemann is one of two principals to retire this year in Cape Girardeau; Richard Giles, principal at Charles Clippard Elementary, also is retiring.

1971

A brilliant blue sky over Cape Girardeau early in the day is darkened by heavy black smoke billowing from burning tires in Illinois, and no one has been able to learn who set the blaze; a steady stream of smoke pours from the blaze near the Highway 3 and Route 146 junction, stretching a path across the bright sky before dispersing over Jackson, about 15 miles away; hundreds of tires stored behind a now-vacant building owned by Jerry Lipps of Cape Girardeau burst into flames between 6:30 and 7 a.m.

Campaign workers for three candidates seeking the Missouri Jaycees presidency waste no time in displaying posters and banners announcing their qualifications; posters are being installed all over Cape Girardeau, but mostly near Arena Park and Holiday Inn, headquarters for the Jaycees' state convention which runs through Sunday; seeking the presidency are Gerald Jones of Jackson, Darrell Stick of Kirksville and Denver M. Wright III of St. Louis.