Out of the past: May 21

1994

Long-time Cape Girardeau Central High School coach and teacher Mark Ruark has been named one of two new assistant principals for Central High; joining him as assistant principal is Bill Biggerstaff, principal at Chaffee (Missouri) High School; the new principal at the school, Dan Tallent, helped select his assistants.

The Missouri Highway and Transportation Department has awarded a $319,000 contract to Penzel Construction Co. of Jackson for bridge joint repair and overlay work on several Southeast Missouri bridges later this summer; some work on Interstate 55 bridges may result in delays to motorists.

1969

Twenty years ago today, at 6:56 p.m., a tornado struck Cape Girardeau, claiming the lives of 22 persons here.

Commissioners to assess damages in the condemnation suits for Interstate 55 right of way will appear in Circuit Court on June 3 to receive their instructions; commissioners named by the court yesterday are James Jones, Garland Powell and Vince Howard; the State Highway Department is condemning 27 tracts of land to complete right of way acquisition on the 13.633-mile stretch of I-55 to run from Fruitland to the Perry County line.