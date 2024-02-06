Out of the past: May 21

According to a just-released economic impact study, a riverboat casino in Cape Girardeau would bring nearly $150 million into the local economy in its first year of operation; the study was conducted by Pauline Fox, an economics professor at Southeast Missouri State University, using data provided by The Boyd Group, a Las Vegas-based casino operator that has proposed bringing a gambling boat to Cape Girardeau.
Residents of Cape Girardeau Route 1 are the first to be advised of address changes caused by Cape Girardeau County's conversion to an enhanced-911 emergency telephone system.
Penzel Construction Co. of Jackson has been awarded the contract for construction of the new Florsheim Shoe Co. plant on Highway 74; work will begin as soon as possible with completion planned for about 11 months later.
Work remains at a standstill on Route K, the extension of William Street, as outstate heavy-equipment operators continue their strike against the Associated General Contractors of Missouri; no pickets have been placed at construction sites, the operators just remaining away.
Rising toward its predicted crest of 40.5 feet, the flooding Mississippi River reaches 38.4 feet by noon, a gain of 1.7 feet in the past 24 hours, and sending the stream to its highest mark since 1927; inundating virtually all lowlands on the river side of the levees in this area and covering most of the surface of islands, floodwaters forced the evacuation of around 40 people, 32 head of horses, 22 mules, 235 hogs, 195 head of cattle and 352 chickens from seven islands in the Cape Girardeau area; passenger- and freight-train service over the Frisco Railroad between Cape Girardeau and St. Louis and to the south has been suspended.
Mail service is seriously curtailed as a result of the flooding Mississippi River cutting off Frisco train service; there was no early-morning mail from the north or south.
After yesterday's regular Cape Girardeau City Council meeting, the mayor and commissioners discussed the west end sewer proposition, making changes to the original plans to speed up the work; one change is to the route the sewer will take; instead of emptying into the river at a point 2 miles south of the city, it will run directly east from the intersection of Henderson and College streets to the river.
Officers of the Cape Girardeau Home Guards go to the county seat in the evening to formally organize the Jackson Home Guards; 75 men are sworn in in squads of 12; 11 more men have signed the roster, but are absent for the swearing-in ceremony.
Sharon K. Sanders
