Out of the past: May 21

1993

According to a just-released economic impact study, a riverboat casino in Cape Girardeau would bring nearly $150 million into the local economy in its first year of operation; the study was conducted by Pauline Fox, an economics professor at Southeast Missouri State University, using data provided by The Boyd Group, a Las Vegas-based casino operator that has proposed bringing a gambling boat to Cape Girardeau.

Residents of Cape Girardeau Route 1 are the first to be advised of address changes caused by Cape Girardeau County's conversion to an enhanced-911 emergency telephone system.

1968

Penzel Construction Co. of Jackson has been awarded the contract for construction of the new Florsheim Shoe Co. plant on Highway 74; work will begin as soon as possible with completion planned for about 11 months later.

Work remains at a standstill on Route K, the extension of William Street, as outstate heavy-equipment operators continue their strike against the Associated General Contractors of Missouri; no pickets have been placed at construction sites, the operators just remaining away.