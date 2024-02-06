Out of the past: May 21

Faced with state funding cuts, the Southeast Missouri Regional Crime lab will have to reduce services unless cities and counties that use the facility pick up the slack; the $50,000 the state earmarked for the lab in its 1990-1991 budget this year was slashed to less than $22,000.
Lee-Rowan in Jackson yesterday dedicated a new, 93,000-square-foot addition to its facility. It is the ninth expansion since the plant opened in Jackson 28 years ago.
The local congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses dedicates its new Kingdom Hall on Bloomfield Road at Interstate 55 in the afternoon; Grant Suiter, secretary-treasurer of the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York Inc., is the guest speaker.
In connection with the Consultation on Church Union of 10 major denominations into one united church, six churches in Cape Girardeau take part in a pulpit exchange in the morning; participating are the Revs. J Ray Trotter of Centenary Methodist, Arthur England of Christ Episcopal, C.R. Turner of Evangelical United Church of God, Thomas N. Bass of Westminster Presbyterian, Theodore Propst of Maple Avenue Methodist and Max R. Jenkins of First Christian.
An average of 200 dresses is being finished daily at the new Dorsa Dress Co. plant on Spanish Street, where 85 women are employed full time. all the machines installed to date are in operation, and a quantity of the dresses already have been shipped out from the plant.
OLD APPLETON, Mo. -- The tire situation being what it is, and likely to get much worse, workers of this section who commute daily to the shoe factory at Perryville, Missouri, have solved their transportation problem by forming an organization and purchasing a 35-passenger bus; Herman Wucher will be the driver.
E.W. Flentge, who just returned from Topeka, Kansas, where he and others made an effort to induce the Knights and Ladies of Security committee to select Cape Girardeau as the site of it great home for aged and orphaned, is ordered by the executive committee of the Commercial Club to return to Topeka and stay until he gets satisfaction, one way or the other.
Jacob Rau, 72, a well-known farmer living about 6 miles northwest of Cape Girardeau, dies of a heart attack in the garden behind his house; he is virtually stung to death by honey bees he is attempting to corral after their flight late last evening from a hive.
-- Sharon K. Sanders