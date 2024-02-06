Out of the past: May 21

1992

Faced with state funding cuts, the Southeast Missouri Regional Crime lab will have to reduce services unless cities and counties that use the facility pick up the slack; the $50,000 the state earmarked for the lab in its 1990-1991 budget this year was slashed to less than $22,000.

Lee-Rowan in Jackson yesterday dedicated a new, 93,000-square-foot addition to its facility. It is the ninth expansion since the plant opened in Jackson 28 years ago.

1967

The local congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses dedicates its new Kingdom Hall on Bloomfield Road at Interstate 55 in the afternoon; Grant Suiter, secretary-treasurer of the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York Inc., is the guest speaker.

In connection with the Consultation on Church Union of 10 major denominations into one united church, six churches in Cape Girardeau take part in a pulpit exchange in the morning; participating are the Revs. J Ray Trotter of Centenary Methodist, Arthur England of Christ Episcopal, C.R. Turner of Evangelical United Church of God, Thomas N. Bass of Westminster Presbyterian, Theodore Propst of Maple Avenue Methodist and Max R. Jenkins of First Christian.