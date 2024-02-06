Out of the past: May 20

1997

Residents of the Woodland Hills Subdivision north of Lexington Avenue squared off at Monday's Cape Girardeau City Council meeting over whether the city should extend Kent Drive to connect with Lexington; residents of Kent Drive told the council extending their street would be a waste of money; residents of nearby Belleridge Pike said extending Kent Drive would take excess traffic off their narrow residential street; city officials decided they will study the matter.

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A Boone County judge followed the recommendation of the jury yesterday, sentencing Russell E. Bucklew to death; Bucklew, who sported a new goatee and ponytail in court, was convicted of first-degree murder, forcible rape, burglary, kidnapping and armed criminal action April 3 after a week-long trial in Columbia; the trial was heard in Columbia on a change of venue from Cape Girardeau; Circuit Judge Frank Conley also sentenced Bucklew to 30 years for kidnapping and 30 years of first-degree burglary; these sentences are to run consecutively, adding a 60-year sentence to his death sentence.

1972

Southeast Savings and Loan Association and Deevers Realty Co. are moving this weekend into a new building at 440 Broadway; the 3,000-square-foot structure, designed by architect Fred Dormeyer Jr., has been built to accommodate both businesses; they had been operating together in one office at 621 Good Hope St.

A new tractor and implement dealership is preparing to open in Jackson in the next few weeks; Wib Bangert, for 23 years owner and operator of Bangert Wreck Rebuilders in Jackson, has signed a tractor and implement sales and service agreement with Ford Motor Co. Tractor and Implement Operations North America; the new business will be called Bangert Ford Tractor Sales and will be located on Highway 61 East in Jackson.