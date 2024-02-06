Out of the past: May 20

1996

Norman Brooks has been teaching art students at L.J. Schultz since the building opened as a seventh-grade attendance center 31 years ago, but this year will be his last in the classroom; Brooks and his wife, Peggy, are just two of the 23 teachers, principals and staff members of the Cape Girardeau School District who accepted a retirement incentive from the school board; in all, 27 district employees are retiring later this month.

More than two years after Cape Girardeau voters approved $25 million in sewer revenue bonds, community leaders, city officials and representatives of Sverdrup Engineers of St. Louis and Robinson Construction Co. of Perryville, Missouri, take part in a groundbreaking ceremony at College and Henderson streets; the first phase of the project is underway in that neighborhood, where rainwater and sanitary sewer lines are being separated.

1971

Council meetings of 25 years ago came to the forefront last night, when the Cape Girardeau Metro Association asked the current City Council to set aside 50% of its parking meter receipts to buy and develop off-street parking lots in the city's business sections; turning back the calendar, Glenn J. Hutson, spokesman for the group, recalled that about 25 years ago when a dispute developed over a proposal for parking meters for city streets, the City Council promised the former association part of the money from the meters would be used to obtain other parking areas.

Ray Yeager of Cape Girardeau, a bulldozer operator for Drury Construction Co., completed the leveling of the Alvarado in 1971. (Steve Robertson ~ Southeast Missourian archive)

The last of the Alvardo, once one of the most attractive restaurants in the area, was pushed into the basement of the old structure near the intersection of Broadway and Highway 61; the Spanish-style building was razed to make way for construction of a filling station.