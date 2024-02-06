Out of the past: May 20

1995

With the Mississippi River climbing, the Cape Girardeau County Commission declared a curfew for the flooded areas of the county, effective at 6 p.m. yesterday; those going around barricaded roadways are subject to arrest; at Dutchtown, dump trucks coordinated by the Corps of Engineers, are pouring rock and gravel onto Highway 74 for a makeshift levee.

Wayne Hughes went on an unscheduled dive Friday morning; Hughes, a master diver, went underwater to shut off a stuck valve at one of the city's water intake pumps near Cape Rock Park.

1970

The Cape Girardeau Police Department, represented by attorney William S. Rader, last night confronted the City Council with a packaged proposal calling for substantial pay increases, among other factors; under the plan, starting pay for patrolmen increases from $425 per month to $625 per month; sergeant, from $450 to $700 per month; lieutenant, from $475 to $775 per month; captain, from $500 to $850 per month; major, from $525 to $925 per month, and chief, $615 to $1,200 per month.

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Coach Arnold Ryan, 54, who led the Puxico, Missouri, basketball Indians to prominence during the early '50s, was fatally injured by a thrown baseball at Charleston High School yesterday; Ryan, who was in his first year as head basketball and baseball coach here, was directing his Bluejay diamond men in pre-game warm-ups at the time of the accident.