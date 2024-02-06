Out of the past: May 20

1993

Deactivation Sept. 30 of the 1138th Combat Engineer Battalion at Jefferson Barracks in South St. Louis County will mean additional manpower and equipment for the 1140th Combat Engineer Battalion and its four line companies in Southeast Missouri; the 1140th Engineer Battalion and its headquarters company are based here; Guard officials say deactivation of the 1138th will increase the strength of the 1140th by at least 149 people; the 1140th will also receive most of the equipment assigned to the 1138th.

Decked out in hard hat and safety goggles, Southeast Missouri State University president Kala Stroup initiated the start of renovation at the Towers West dormitory with a "wall bashing" yesterday, taking a 3-pound sledgehammer to a masonry wall of the dorm.

1968

Responding to a letter of complaint published in The Missourian, James R. Busch, superintendent of Trail of Tears State Park, said the well at the park's camping area has been re-cased and cleaned out, but cannot be returned to service until a pump is installed.

National Stereo Centers Inc., with headquarters at 1200 N. Kingshighway, has purchased the Sands Motel and Pancake House; Richard Barkhurst of Jackson, president of the corporation, will supervise the businesses, and Eugene Welch, who presently operates the Pancake House, will continue to do so.