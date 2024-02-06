Out of the past: May 20

A lethal injection awaits most dogs and cats that end up at the animal shelter of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri; in recent weeks there has been an increase in the number of unwanted animals brought in, which has meant more animals have to be killed; since the first of the year, the humane society here has administered injections to 1,026, or 67 percent, of the 1,516 animals brought to the shelter
Thunderstorms and rain showers in the area over the weekend brought welcome relief for farmers in the path of the storms; but the widely scatter precipitation left many areas parched, and some crops already are beginning to show the impact of the dry spring weather.
Stephen N. Limbaugh has been elected president of the Southeast Missouri Hospital Board of Trustees, succeeding Jack L. Oliver, who has completed two years in the position.
Sophomore Pete Ulmer allowed only six base runners -- two on errors and not chargeable to him -- in hurling the season's first shutout for State College Coach Joe Uhls' Indians Friday, and giving the home team a two-game sweep in the MIAA division playoffs at Capaha Park; Cape State swept Northwest College of Maryville, Missouri, 7-6 and 2-0 to take the championship.
The scale of pay now in effect for street, police and fire department workers in Cape Girardeau has been unchanged for some employees for 15 years, a check shows; a delegation representing the three departments appeared before the City Council Monday asking for an increase in pay to compensate, at least in part, for the increased cost of living.
Having finished their high school studies, the 195 members of the January and May senior classes of Central High School receive their diplomas at an evening commencement program at Teachers College auditorium; the main address is given by the Rev. E.D. Owen of Sikeston, Missouri, formerly pastor of First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau.
The revival, which has been in progress at First Presbyterian Church for three weeks, closes in the evening with a song service and preaching by Evangelist Trigg A.M. Thomas; his last sermon deals with "The Three Appearances of Christ."
The cry of "fire" brings a large crowd to the Bahn apartments on South Spanish Street, but there is only smoke pouring from the roof; while it's plain that the fire hadn't gained much headway, that fact is disregarded, and the chief and his band drag the long hose to the rear of the apartment, break down a door to gain entrance into the upper hall, and turn the water on full force; $50 worth of damage is done by the fire, but over $1,000 in damage is caused by the water, which ruins the furnishings in two apartments.
-- Sharon K. Sanders