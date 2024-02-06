Out of the past: May 20

1992

A lethal injection awaits most dogs and cats that end up at the animal shelter of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri; in recent weeks there has been an increase in the number of unwanted animals brought in, which has meant more animals have to be killed; since the first of the year, the humane society here has administered injections to 1,026, or 67 percent, of the 1,516 animals brought to the shelter

Thunderstorms and rain showers in the area over the weekend brought welcome relief for farmers in the path of the storms; but the widely scatter precipitation left many areas parched, and some crops already are beginning to show the impact of the dry spring weather.

1967

Stephen N. Limbaugh has been elected president of the Southeast Missouri Hospital Board of Trustees, succeeding Jack L. Oliver, who has completed two years in the position.

Sophomore Pete Ulmer allowed only six base runners -- two on errors and not chargeable to him -- in hurling the season's first shutout for State College Coach Joe Uhls' Indians Friday, and giving the home team a two-game sweep in the MIAA division playoffs at Capaha Park; Cape State swept Northwest College of Maryville, Missouri, 7-6 and 2-0 to take the championship.