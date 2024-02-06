Out of the past: May 2

1999

​

Southeast Missouri State University wants to help Bootheel families get off the welfare rolls by launching the Bootheel Initiative; Southeast will assess the short-term needs of Bootheel families as a whole, and train and assist agencies and organizations on how best to provide services; also on the agenda is development of youth diversion programs to provide activities to keep youth out of trouble, school officials say; that includes after-school and college-bound programs.

The Southeast Missouri Press Association honored longtime newspaper publisher Barbara Hill of Dexter; she was recognized with the 1999 Mildred Wallhausen Friend of the Southeast Missouri Press Award; it was presented by Press Association president Judy Schaaf at a banquet Friday night at Dempster Hall on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University; the banquet capped a day of newspaper-oriented workshops that drew close to 100 newspaper people to the meeting.

1974

​

Donald R. Horlacher, 29, who holds a master’s degree in public administration and was recently discharged from the Army with the rank of captain, has been named Cape Girardeau’s acting parks superintendent; he fills the vacancy created by the April 24 death of the previous director, Steve C. Propst.

The Cape Girardeau City Council last night delayed action on the request by Thomas L. Meyer for a variance from the city building code to permit a private school for children from 3 1/2 to 5 1/2 years old to be opened at 225 N. Sprigg St.; Meyer said the building is in a fire zone and doesn’t conform with fire zone regulations as to interior walls; the area, which is across the street from his real estate office, is properly zoned as to use, and the outside walls are of brick veneer; the school would use the Montessori system of teaching.