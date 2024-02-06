Out of the past: May 2

1998

Cape Girardeau residents would pay more for water and trash service in the coming fiscal year under a budget plan submitted to the City Council; city officials discussed the proposed increases in water and trash collection fees yesterday at the council's annual, day-long retreat at Black Forest Villages; the city administration has proposed raising water fees by 2% and trash collection fees by 2.1%.

The question of women's reproductive issues remains unanswered in affiliation talks between Cape Girardeau's two hospitals; James Sexton, president of Saint Francis Medical Center, said the Catholic hospital is looking for ways to offer tubal ligations as part of a permanent affiliation between Saint Francis and Southeast Hospital; Sexton and James Wente, Southeast Hospital's administrator, spoke at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce First Friday Coffee at the Show Me Center on Friday; Sexton said Saint Francis officials are conferring with Bishop John Leibrecht of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church and with a canon lawyer to see what is possible.

1973

After reaching a record-setting 45.55-foot crest here yesterday morning, the river had fallen to only 45.54 feet by 6 a.m. today; Army Corps of Engineer officials say the river will probably stay at about this level most of the day before beginning a faster fall tomorrow; a contributing factor to the slow recession is runoff from a near 3-inch rain that pelted the area yesterday.

The need for more plumbers to perform service calls in Cape Girardeau was a problem emphasized and left unresolved at an informal meeting last night of the City Council and the City Board of Examiners of Plumbers; the groups spent three hours discussing a proposed ordinance that would amend the present city plumbing code to allow licensed journeyman plumbers to do plumbing work within Cape Girardeau; the ordinance would also bring the licensing procedure more into compliance with state statutes.