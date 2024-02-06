Out of the past: May 2

1997

Cape Girardeau School Superintendent Dan Tallent was given a surprise award last night at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce Educators of the Year Awards ceremony; the chamber presented Tallent with a resolution honoring him for his efforts in getting a $14 million bond passed in the April 1 election; other educators also honored were Dr. Keith Russell of Southeast Missouri State University; Dr. Barbara Kohlfeld, May Greene School principal; Kathy Wright, chemistry and biology teacher at Cape Girardeau Central High, and Catherine Kapfer, who works with learning disabled students at Franklin School.

New subdivisions, industry and business are generating new interest among some Fruitland area residents in establishing a sewer district; between 900 and 1,200 new residences, including houses and mobile homes, are expected to be occupied in the area before the end of the year.

1972

Edward L. Dowd, the Democratic candidate for Missouri governor, is here for appearances at State College; Dowd, a former FBI agent and circuit attorney for St. Louis, touts passage of the state government reorganization amendment, saying it could save $50 million to $60 million in government administration in the first year.

A proposal to increase the school tax levy for the Illmo-Scott City School District by 25 cents per $100 assessed valuation goes down to defeat for the second time in less than a month; the measure receives only 44.7% voter approval; the increase in revenue would have been used for a 5% to 6% raise in salaries of school personnel and for the hiring of three additional teachers.