Out of the past: May 2

Cape Girardeau School Superintendent Dan Tallent was given a surprise award last night at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce Educators of the Year Awards ceremony; the chamber presented Tallent with a resolution honoring him for his efforts in getting a $14 million bond passed in the April 1 election; other educators also honored were Dr. Keith Russell of Southeast Missouri State University; Dr. Barbara Kohlfeld, May Greene School principal; Kathy Wright, chemistry and biology teacher at Cape Girardeau Central High, and Catherine Kapfer, who works with learning disabled students at Franklin School.
New subdivisions, industry and business are generating new interest among some Fruitland area residents in establishing a sewer district; between 900 and 1,200 new residences, including houses and mobile homes, are expected to be occupied in the area before the end of the year.
Edward L. Dowd, the Democratic candidate for Missouri governor, is here for appearances at State College; Dowd, a former FBI agent and circuit attorney for St. Louis, touts passage of the state government reorganization amendment, saying it could save $50 million to $60 million in government administration in the first year.
A proposal to increase the school tax levy for the Illmo-Scott City School District by 25 cents per $100 assessed valuation goes down to defeat for the second time in less than a month; the measure receives only 44.7% voter approval; the increase in revenue would have been used for a 5% to 6% raise in salaries of school personnel and for the hiring of three additional teachers.
Accelerating its rate of fall, the Mississippi River drops to a stage of 38.2 feet at 8 a.m., a fall of 6 inches in 24 hours, and a more rapid drop is expected during the next 24 to 48 hours; stores in a small, inundated section of Main Street are preparing to get back to business; an unidentified physician is recommending that the business section, as well as the flooded Smelterville area, be sprayed with DDT to lessen the chances of disease outbreaks.
Vice Admiral G.D. Murray, commandant of the Ninth Naval District, is scheduled to visit Cape Girardeau next week for a formal inspection of facilities of the 129th Naval Reserve Division at Harris Field; Murray will arrive at Harris Field at 10:30 a.m. and depart at 1:30 p.m.; the Navy has agreed to rent one of the big hangars at the airfield to use as an armory for the reserve.
George French, appointed by the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday as chief of the municipal fire department, takes over his duties; Will Foley, who was named assistant chief and mechanic, also reports for duty; French has been with the department 10 years, serving as assistant chief; he succeeds Fred Meyer, who went on the job as chief at the request of Mayor H.H. Haas on Oct. 1, 1918.
Charles Gelvin and family returned to Cape Girardeau yesterday to make this city their home; they moved into their former home on South Pacific Street, next door to the greenhouse, which has been re-purchased from John Knaup; Gelvin plans to take charge of the business June 1, and Knaup will remain as superintendent.
-- Sharon K. Sanders