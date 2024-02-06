Out of the past: May 2

1996

A new Mississippi River crest forecast for Friday at Cape Girardeau has put city officials at ease; the river had been expected to crest Thursday at 41.5 feet, 9.5 feet above flood stage; but the National Weather Service in St. Louis said Wednesday the river should crest at Cape Girardeau Friday at 37.5 feet, 4 feet below the prediction.

Cape Girardeau raked in more transportation sales-tax money than expected during the first quarter of this year, allowing progress on road paving and widening projects; the half-cent sales tax was passed in August 1995 and began Jan. 1; first-quarter income was $457,000; the total showed a steady 4.7% growth rate in Cape Girardeau's taxable sales, while the city forecasted only a 3% rate.

1971

A concelebrated Pontifical Mass, including 10 high-ranking officials of the Catholic Church in the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese, was held yesterday morning on the grounds of St. Vincent's College, marking the diamond jubilee event at the school; the jubilee celebrates 60 years of service of the college as a preparatory seminary for high school age boys entering the Vincentian priesthood; besides the Very Rev. Robert E. Lamy, president of the college, the principal concelebrant was the Most Rev. William W. Baum, bishop of the diocese.

Fred R. Ritter has been named the new pastor of Iona Baptist Church, eight miles north of Cape Girardeau on Route L; James L. Seabaugh will serve as music director.