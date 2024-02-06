Out of the past: May 2

1995

The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, housed at 601 N. Kingshighway more than 20 years, may move west; the chamber's facilities committee has recommended a site along North Mount Auburn Road for a new chamber building.

Speaking at a news conference at noon, NAACP President Dawn Evans says the local branch will "most definitely" put forward candidates for Cape Girardeau Board of Education in the next election; Evans calls the appointment by the Cape County Commission of Harry Rediger, Bob Blank and Dr. C. John Ritter to serve 11 months on the board disappointing: "...We believed that at least one or even two of the minority candidates for the seats were well qualified to serve on the school board."

1970

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Damages totaling slightly more than a quarter million dollars have been awarded by commissioners in condemnation proceedings filed in Circuit Court here for the extension of Interstate 55 through the southern portion of Perry County; the commissioners submitted their report Thursday to Judge J.O. Swink, opening the way for the State Highway Commission to call for construction bids at its June letting.

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- Circuit Court Judge Rodney Scott yesterday dealt the death blow to a planned rock festival which was to have taken place Mother's Day weekend in a rural area about six miles south of Carbondale, Illinois; concluding several days of testimony, Scott granted a permanent injunction against three officers of Harpetle Limited Inc., the group which planned the three-day festival.