May 2, 2020

Out of the past: May 2

The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, housed at 601 N. Kingshighway more than 20 years, may move west; the chamber's facilities committee has recommended a site along North Mount Auburn Road for a new chamber building. Speaking at a news conference at noon, NAACP President Dawn Evans says the local branch will "most definitely" put forward candidates for Cape Girardeau Board of Education in the next election; Evans calls the appointment by the Cape County Commission of Harry Rediger, Bob Blank and Dr. ...

1995

The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, housed at 601 N. Kingshighway more than 20 years, may move west; the chamber's facilities committee has recommended a site along North Mount Auburn Road for a new chamber building.

Speaking at a news conference at noon, NAACP President Dawn Evans says the local branch will "most definitely" put forward candidates for Cape Girardeau Board of Education in the next election; Evans calls the appointment by the Cape County Commission of Harry Rediger, Bob Blank and Dr. C. John Ritter to serve 11 months on the board disappointing: "...We believed that at least one or even two of the minority candidates for the seats were well qualified to serve on the school board."

1970

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Damages totaling slightly more than a quarter million dollars have been awarded by commissioners in condemnation proceedings filed in Circuit Court here for the extension of Interstate 55 through the southern portion of Perry County; the commissioners submitted their report Thursday to Judge J.O. Swink, opening the way for the State Highway Commission to call for construction bids at its June letting.

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- Circuit Court Judge Rodney Scott yesterday dealt the death blow to a planned rock festival which was to have taken place Mother's Day weekend in a rural area about six miles south of Carbondale, Illinois; concluding several days of testimony, Scott granted a permanent injunction against three officers of Harpetle Limited Inc., the group which planned the three-day festival.

1945

As site for a proposed modern high school building, approximately 30 acres of ground, including part of the Joseph Haas tract on West Broadway, will be purchased by the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; options have been taken on most of the ground, and these are to be executed within a few days, according to board president H.A. Lang and treasurer W.H. Oberheide; a proposal floated several weeks ago to build a high school in Fairground Park didn't meet with general approval.

First Lt. Ray C. Fee, 26, a son of Stella Fee of Cape Girardeau, has been killed in action in Germany; he was called to active service with Headquarters Company of the Missouri National Guard, Dec. 24, 1940, when the outfit was federalized; he went overseas in January, directly to southern France; while serving with an infantry unit, he participated in the Seventh Army campaigns on up through France and Germany.

1920

In the interest of the Interchurch World Movement, a union service of the Evangelical, Christian, Methodist and Presbyterian churches of Cape Girardeau is held in the evening at Centenary Methodist Church; the Rev. C.H. Swift of the Christian Church is the main speaker.

While seining the fish in the bar pits south of the city yesterday afternoon, Charles Fullbright had a narrow escape, when a cottonmouth snake struck him; the poisonous fangs struck Fullbright in the boxing of the heel of his shoe and broke through slightly, but not far enough to get into the flesh; with Fullbright at the time were R.W. Frissell and Chris Stiver.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

