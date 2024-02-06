Out of the past: May 2

The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, housed at 601 N. Kingshighway more than 20 years, may move west; the chamber's facilities committee has recommended a site along North Mount Auburn Road for a new chamber building.
Speaking at a news conference at noon, NAACP President Dawn Evans says the local branch will "most definitely" put forward candidates for Cape Girardeau Board of Education in the next election; Evans calls the appointment by the Cape County Commission of Harry Rediger, Bob Blank and Dr. C. John Ritter to serve 11 months on the board disappointing: "...We believed that at least one or even two of the minority candidates for the seats were well qualified to serve on the school board."
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Damages totaling slightly more than a quarter million dollars have been awarded by commissioners in condemnation proceedings filed in Circuit Court here for the extension of Interstate 55 through the southern portion of Perry County; the commissioners submitted their report Thursday to Judge J.O. Swink, opening the way for the State Highway Commission to call for construction bids at its June letting.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- Circuit Court Judge Rodney Scott yesterday dealt the death blow to a planned rock festival which was to have taken place Mother's Day weekend in a rural area about six miles south of Carbondale, Illinois; concluding several days of testimony, Scott granted a permanent injunction against three officers of Harpetle Limited Inc., the group which planned the three-day festival.
As site for a proposed modern high school building, approximately 30 acres of ground, including part of the Joseph Haas tract on West Broadway, will be purchased by the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; options have been taken on most of the ground, and these are to be executed within a few days, according to board president H.A. Lang and treasurer W.H. Oberheide; a proposal floated several weeks ago to build a high school in Fairground Park didn't meet with general approval.
First Lt. Ray C. Fee, 26, a son of Stella Fee of Cape Girardeau, has been killed in action in Germany; he was called to active service with Headquarters Company of the Missouri National Guard, Dec. 24, 1940, when the outfit was federalized; he went overseas in January, directly to southern France; while serving with an infantry unit, he participated in the Seventh Army campaigns on up through France and Germany.
In the interest of the Interchurch World Movement, a union service of the Evangelical, Christian, Methodist and Presbyterian churches of Cape Girardeau is held in the evening at Centenary Methodist Church; the Rev. C.H. Swift of the Christian Church is the main speaker.
While seining the fish in the bar pits south of the city yesterday afternoon, Charles Fullbright had a narrow escape, when a cottonmouth snake struck him; the poisonous fangs struck Fullbright in the boxing of the heel of his shoe and broke through slightly, but not far enough to get into the flesh; with Fullbright at the time were R.W. Frissell and Chris Stiver.
