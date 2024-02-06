Out of the past: May 2

Supporters of an independent presidential bid by Texas billionaire H. Ross Perot hold a petition-drive kickoff in several counties of the 8th Congressional District. Organizers predict their efforts will yield close to the 4,048 signatures needed in this district to have Perot's name placed on the November ballot.
Country-music artist Travis Tritt brings his "No Hats Tour" to the Show Me Center in the evening, along with singers Marty Stuart and Mark O'Connor. A video of George Jones singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" opens the show, which attracts 5,067 people.
Thomas S. Messer Jr., a senior in Campus High School and top winner in the recent Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair, is named one of 20 national winners in the 1967 Ford Foundation-Future Scientists of America awards program. The 17-year-old wins with his research project, "Developing the Potential Versatility of Dimethyl Sulfoxide."
A 22-year-old Cape Girardeau man won't go to trial on charges of felonious assault in Bollinger County, Missouri, until at least Oct. 15, because the county courtroom isn't air-conditioned. Says Circuit Judge J.O. Swink: "It has been my experience that justice can't be done if the jury is sitting there with sweat running down its back."
Members of the SEMO District Fair Board have formulated plans to hold a modified fair at the new city park in Cape Girardeau this fall. It will be a home affair, featuring 4-H Clubs, the FFA and other such organizations in the livestock exhibits and such diversions as mule races and "green races" in place of the usual horse-racing program.
The staff of the CCC camp at Delta has been directed to prepare the unit for disbanding. It isn't known whether this means the camp is to be liquidated or transferred. Eleven Missouri CCC camps out of 23 have received the "disbanding" letter, including the veterans' camp at Jackson.
Chris M. Freeman has sold his Crescent restaurant to Sam Culotta, a resident of Murphysboro, Illinois, and a brother of Joe Culotta, who owns the candy kitchen opposite the restaurant on Main Street.
The old Sixth Regiment of Missouri National Guard is to be reorganized, or a new regiment of Southeast Missouri boys is to be formed at once. When first formed, it will be a regiment of state guards. Just as soon as it is completed and the organization is perfected, it will be taken over by the government as a federalized regiment. The main idea is to give Southeast Missouri boys an opportunity to serve in the military together.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
