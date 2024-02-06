Out of the past: May 2

1992

Supporters of an independent presidential bid by Texas billionaire H. Ross Perot hold a petition-drive kickoff in several counties of the 8th Congressional District. Organizers predict their efforts will yield close to the 4,048 signatures needed in this district to have Perot's name placed on the November ballot.

Country-music artist Travis Tritt brings his "No Hats Tour" to the Show Me Center in the evening, along with singers Marty Stuart and Mark O'Connor. A video of George Jones singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" opens the show, which attracts 5,067 people.

1967

Thomas S. Messer Jr., a senior in Campus High School and top winner in the recent Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair, is named one of 20 national winners in the 1967 Ford Foundation-Future Scientists of America awards program. The 17-year-old wins with his research project, "Developing the Potential Versatility of Dimethyl Sulfoxide."

A 22-year-old Cape Girardeau man won't go to trial on charges of felonious assault in Bollinger County, Missouri, until at least Oct. 15, because the county courtroom isn't air-conditioned. Says Circuit Judge J.O. Swink: "It has been my experience that justice can't be done if the jury is sitting there with sweat running down its back."