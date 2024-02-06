Out of the past: May 19

1999

Utility crews worked throughout the day yesterday to restore electricity to thousands of area residents whose homes and businesses were left powerless by the high winds that raced through the area Monday afternoon; the strong winds that came through around 3 p.m. uprooted trees and snapped power lines, leaving more than 44,000 Ameren UE customers without power in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area to as far south as Oran in Scott County.

The sun went down on Monday night’s meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen; the board met outdoors in the gazebo in Courthouse Park because power hadn’t been restored in the wake of Monday afternoon’s severe wind storm; when the power came back on in the courthouse at 8:30 p.m., the meeting was completed inside.

1974

A heated controversy over the dismissals of three Meadow Heights School District teachers is headed for Federal Court; attorneys for the Missouri and National Education associations are preparing to petition the court to hear a lawsuit alleging the civil rights of two of the teachers were violated because the school board refused to disclose the reasons for the dismissals; the suit will be bought in behalf of Rose Powell and Eugene Statler; the third teacher whose contract was denied renewal, Sharon Eggimann, has chosen not to join in the suit.

Seven students receive diplomas at graduation exercises in the afternoon at St. Vincent’s College: Randy Harris of Cape Girardeau and Robert E. Brown, Joseph Geders, John Jones, Keith Martin, Dennis Nieman and Douglas Sparks, all of St. Louis; the Rev. Patrick V. Harrity of St. Mary’s Seminary in Perryville delivers the commencement address.