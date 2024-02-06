Out of the past: May 19

1998

Mayor Paul Sander last night vetoed a vote by the Jackson Board of Aldermen that would have rezoned property at the intersection of West Jackson Boulevard and Old Toll Road from residential to commercial; the board had voted 5-3 to approve the rezoning; Sander vetoed the decision because he favors waiting to rezone until the Missouri Department of Transportation decides on a plan for the future of Highway 72; the highway could become five lanes under one MoDot proposal opposed by the city.

A $66,674.57 contract for construction of Phase IV of the city's recreation trail was approved by the Cape Girardeau City Council Monday; Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc. submitted the low bid for construction of 1,810 linear feet of the trail, which will stretch from North Kingshighway to Lexington along Cape La Croix Creek.

1973

Traffic signals on Kingshighway may soon be activated by the flow of traffic as they were originally designed to do rather than operating on a fixed time basis; Lionel T. Murray of Sikeston, Missouri, District 10 highway engineer, says the State Highway Department is in the process of installing the necessary parts so that the signal lights will function as designed in the traffic activation mode.

Common Pleas Courthouse Park becomes a tree-shaded, sun-dappled art gallery as 57 artists from three states take part in sixth annual Art in the Park exhibition sponsored by Cape Girardeau Creative Arts Guild; the show will continue tomorrow.