Out of the past: May 19

Cape Girardeau police blocked off the entrance to Capaha Park right after 11 p.m. Saturday and issued summonses to 34 adults and four juveniles for violating the park curfew; police brought a drug-sniffing dog along and arrested one man for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia; the sweep was part of Chief Rick Hetzel's zero tolerance policy; police have received complaints about behavior in the park, and they wanted to look for minors in possession of alcohol as well as drugs.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- Several reports of a tornado touching down near Sikeston during a furious rain storm in the afternoon can't be confirmed by the National Weather Service; according to the weather service and initial reports from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, funnel clouds are reportedly seen northwest of Sikeston around 3:30 p.m.; tornado sirens are sounded in Sikeston, but no damage is reported; several funnel clouds are confirmed.
Possibilities of obtaining a cultural-recreation-library-convention complex for Cape Girardeau were explored yesterday, when 17 persons representing various groups and organizations met for lunch at the Colonial Inn; in an interchange of ideas as to what might be housed in such a complex, mentioned were meeting rooms, small auditorium, new library facility, space to handle large crowds and areas for various types of recreation, cultural events and arts and crafts.
Brad Kirtley, son of Mrs. Paul Kirtley of Cape Girardeau, a senior, is named the winner of The Missourian's award for outstanding journalistic achievement at Cape Girardeau Central High School; Kirtley plans a career in journalism and expects to enroll at State College in the fall for two years before continuing his education either at the University of Missouri or Southern Illinois University.
Headquarters for "Operation Naval Reserve," the Navy's drive for 300 Cape Girardeau men to enlist in the volunteer reserve program, are established in the former auditing company building across Broadway from the Southeast Missourian; Lt. Cmdr. Thomas H. Baird is in charge of the effort.
A petition is on file at the Cape Girardeau city clerk's office, ready for presentation to the City Council this afternoon, asking that the council rescind its earlier approval of daylight saving time; it was filed on behalf of the United Shoe Workers of America; the petition, with approximately 3,000 signatures, states the change to fast time works a hardship on people living several miles out of town and working at the shoe factory,
The price of coal in Cape Girardeau is maintaining the same level in spite of the reported rise in other parts of the country, according to coal dealers here; there has been no increase in the price locally since the strike begin in April, coal dealers say; there is no danger of a coal famine in Cape Girardeau during the summer months; all dealers have a good supply on hand.
The Gerhardt Construction Co. of Cape Girardeau has begun erection of the new almshouse on the County Farm under a contract made with the County Court a few weeks ago; the old barracks, which had served as quarters for the inmates of the County Farm, has been wrecked to make way for the new structure; while the building is in progress, the inmates are dwelling in temporary quarters in a brick building, erected a few years ago for the confinement of the insane, and which has stood empty for a long time.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
