Out of the past: May 19

1997

Cape Girardeau police blocked off the entrance to Capaha Park right after 11 p.m. Saturday and issued summonses to 34 adults and four juveniles for violating the park curfew; police brought a drug-sniffing dog along and arrested one man for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia; the sweep was part of Chief Rick Hetzel's zero tolerance policy; police have received complaints about behavior in the park, and they wanted to look for minors in possession of alcohol as well as drugs.

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Several reports of a tornado touching down near Sikeston during a furious rain storm in the afternoon can't be confirmed by the National Weather Service; according to the weather service and initial reports from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, funnel clouds are reportedly seen northwest of Sikeston around 3:30 p.m.; tornado sirens are sounded in Sikeston, but no damage is reported; several funnel clouds are confirmed.

1972

Possibilities of obtaining a cultural-recreation-library-convention complex for Cape Girardeau were explored yesterday, when 17 persons representing various groups and organizations met for lunch at the Colonial Inn; in an interchange of ideas as to what might be housed in such a complex, mentioned were meeting rooms, small auditorium, new library facility, space to handle large crowds and areas for various types of recreation, cultural events and arts and crafts.

Brad Kirtley, son of Mrs. Paul Kirtley of Cape Girardeau, a senior, is named the winner of The Missourian's award for outstanding journalistic achievement at Cape Girardeau Central High School; Kirtley plans a career in journalism and expects to enroll at State College in the fall for two years before continuing his education either at the University of Missouri or Southern Illinois University.