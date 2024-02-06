Out of the past: May 19

1996

While patriotic music played, "Team Emerson" introduced itself in Cape Girardeau yesterday to over 300 people in a room filled with red, white and blue, kicking off the congressional campaign of U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson; and for the first time since February when he began treatment for lung cancer, Emerson returned to his district to say he is doing well and looking forward to being elected to a ninth term in the U.S. House.

Forty-seven members of the 1140th Engineers Battalion, 135th Engineers Group, return home after two weeks in a dense jungle in Panama near the village of Valle Risco; there, the soldiers spent from sunup to sundown digging out a narrow road that connected Valle Risco to its nearest town, Boca Del Toros.

1971

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new chapel of the Lutheran Campus Center is held in the evening on the back lawn of the present center at the corner of Pacific Street and College Hill; although construction of the chapel won't begin until mid-summer, the groundbreaking is held early in order that members of the student congregation may participate.

A Cape Girardeau resident, Jerry S. Estes, who practices law in Scott City, has been selected by the Cape County Democratic Committee for recommendation to Gov. Warren E. Hearnes as the county's new magistrate judge; the office has been filled by N. Bob Liley of Bollinger County since the death of Magistrate Roland G. Busch of Cape Girardeau, April 20.