Out of the past: May 19

Battering an already battered area, a tornado roared through a rural stretch of southern Cape Girardeau County and northern Scott County yesterday afternoon, damaging barns and a home; no injuries were reported; while Cape Girardeau was pounded with rain and hail for a second straight day, it avoided being hit by the tornado, which instead struck south of Chaffee, Missouri, destroying the barn and ripping through the David Landewee family farm.
Residents of Cape Girardeau's Red Star Addition and South Cape Girardeau are bracing against a rising Mississippi River, which is expected to drive many from their homes by the week's end.
Cape Girardeau received $4.6 million less than its "fair share" in urban highway funds during the years 1946-70, while some cities in the state were allotted more than their proportionate amount; a state highway commission report shows Cape Girardeau received $3,357,226 in urban funds from 1946 through 1969, but under the "fair share" formula could have received $8,043,165.
Jackson's new city administrator, Harry Kollman, met with the City Council last night, reporting that he is at present making himself familiar with the various city functions; Kollman was assistant city manager of Ames, Iowa, before being hired by Jackson.
In a letter dated May 3, Gen. Douglas MacArthur sent his personal consolation to Mr. and Mrs. C.C. Eddleman of Gordonville, in connection with the death on Bataan of their son, Sgt. William H. Eddleman, while he was a prisoner of the Japanese; Eddleman, who served in the Army 11 years, died in the Philippines May 12, 1943.
Eighty-five diplomas were awarded the graduating class of Jackson High School at commencement exercises last night; guest speaker was True Taylor, superintendent of Southeast Hospital, who spoke on "A Courage for Our Times."
A fleet of trucks and touring cars, carrying 30 tons of freight, is making its way from St. Louis to Cape Girardeau, despite flooded creeks, deep mud and rain; the fleet reaches Jackson for a noon hour luncheon and, after spending a couple hours there, entertained by speeches of good road boosters, the fleet heads for Cape Girardeau and a parade and evening concert.
Helen Moore and Louise Norvell, Bert Shy and Royal Tibi, accompanied by Coach F.J. Courleux of the Teachers College, leave in the afternoon for Cameron, Missouri, where they will enter the tennis and track meet of the Missouri Intercollegiate Conference to be held Thursday and Friday.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
