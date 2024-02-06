Out of the past: May 19

1995

Battering an already battered area, a tornado roared through a rural stretch of southern Cape Girardeau County and northern Scott County yesterday afternoon, damaging barns and a home; no injuries were reported; while Cape Girardeau was pounded with rain and hail for a second straight day, it avoided being hit by the tornado, which instead struck south of Chaffee, Missouri, destroying the barn and ripping through the David Landewee family farm.

Residents of Cape Girardeau's Red Star Addition and South Cape Girardeau are bracing against a rising Mississippi River, which is expected to drive many from their homes by the week's end.

1970

Cape Girardeau received $4.6 million less than its "fair share" in urban highway funds during the years 1946-70, while some cities in the state were allotted more than their proportionate amount; a state highway commission report shows Cape Girardeau received $3,357,226 in urban funds from 1946 through 1969, but under the "fair share" formula could have received $8,043,165.

Jackson's new city administrator, Harry Kollman, met with the City Council last night, reporting that he is at present making himself familiar with the various city functions; Kollman was assistant city manager of Ames, Iowa, before being hired by Jackson.