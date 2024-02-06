Out of the past: May 19

1993

Better late than never, it's finally strawberry-picking time in the Cape Girardeau area; because of cloudy, wet, cool weather the past 30-40 days, the strawberry harvest is about two weeks behind schedule.

Charles Kupchella, who was hired in December, began his new duties Monday as the provost at Southeast Missouri State University; he replaced Leslie Cochran, who is now president of Youngstown State University in Ohio.

1968

Cornerstone-laying ceremonies for the new Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel take place in the afternoon at the construction site on West Cape Rock Drive; the cornerstone, a gift of the nine original families of the chapel, contains a number of items, such as the Holy Bible, the Lutheran Hymnal, Martin Luther's Small Catechism, a constitution of the congregation, local newspapers, a list of local, state and federal government officials, and a list of officers and members of the congregation.

The 147th anniversary of the founding of the Apple Creek Presbyterian Church near Pocahontas is celebrated in the morning, with services conducted by Dr. T.E. Wilson of Jackson; guest speaker is the Rev. W.T. Magill of Farmington, Missouri.