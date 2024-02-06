Out of the past: May 18

1998

BENTON, Mo. -- What began yesterday afternoon as a routine traffic stop on Interstate 55 south of Benton ended in an all-out manhunt involving law enforcement officers and canine units from Scott, Cape Girardeau and Mississippi counties, as well as members of the Missouri Highway Patrol; although the search was called off about 7:30 p.m. as darkness began to set in, police continued to patrol the area around the interstate looking for a St. Louis man who the patrol said was wanted on two felony warrants.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Perry County School District board members agree a new high school is too costly a proposition to take to voters, and board members are considering a plan to build a new upper-elementary school to ease crowding; but nothing has been decided, said Dennis Martin, school board president; Dr. Rex Miller, superintendent of schools, said the new high school would have cost almost $15 million.

1973

Work on major construction jobs in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area is practically at a standstill as a strike over a new work contract by Laborers Local 282 here is in its second day; jobs affected here are the Saint Francis and Southeast hospitals projects and the Farmers & Merchants Bank project; although pickets appear at Southeast Hospital in the morning as they did at other locations, pipefitters and electricians are doing emergency work so the new wing can be occupied by Monday.

Pfister's Drive-in, 2125 Broadway, which closed Dec. 23, is reopening under new management following the winter vacation; the restaurant facility, owned by Mildred Setzler, will be managed by Vernon Balogh, who has until recently been executive manager in St. Louis for Ponderosa Systems, a restaurant chain; he is also a former manager of the Burger Chef Restaurant, 2115 William St.; Clint J. Miller, who managed Pfister's for 10 years, has retired.