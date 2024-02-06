Out of the past: May 18

1995

Residents are picking up the pieces after a line of thunderstorms, with winds up to 74 mph, raced through the Cape Girardeau area early yesterday, downing power lines, uprooting trees and damaging homes; the storm struck Cape Girardeau around 6 a.m.; hardest hit was the Brookwood and Dennis Scivally parks areas just off Cape Rock Drive, where 70- to 100-foot-tall trees were toppled, their roots holding giant balls of rain-soaked soil.

The rising Mississippi River and barricades on several Cape Girardeau streets, along with rain storms that keep coming, bring echoes of the 1993 flood that devastated Missouri; Missouri Gov. Mel Carnahan declared a statewide emergency yesterday because of floods and storms; the river here is at 38.2 feet, on its way to a projected crest of 42.5 feet Tuesday.

1970

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- One person was killed and 23 were injured early yesterday morning when a car and a bus sideswiped on the north edge of a bridge on Highway 61 two miles south of Perryville; the impact caused the bus to crash into a bridge railing and the car to hit an oncoming automobile head on, killing its driver, Steven W. Meyer, 21, of Perryville; the bus was carrying members of the University of Alabama at Huntsville rowing crew.

After an illness of several months, Mabel L. Graden Erlbacher, 54, of Cape Girardeau died of cancer Saturday morning; she was married to the late Robert W. Erlbacher in 1942, and they had been partners as owners and operators of Missouri Barge Line Co. and Missouri Dry Dock and Repair Co.