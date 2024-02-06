Out of the past: May 18

1943

A definite flood threat looms along the Mississippi River and its tributaries in Southeast Missouri; the Mississippi reaches a flood stage of 32 feet at Cape Girardeau, and heavy rains generally over the Midwest mean the river will go higher; the new threat sends Cape Girardeau city and Red Cross officials into a huddle to devise plans to meet the approaching flood.

The County Court, meeting at Jackson, has before it a rough sketch of the proposed county hospital, the nucleus around which is to be built the hospital for tubercular wards in this county; the sketch, drawn by a layman, shows plans for a one-story building 62 feet long and 30 feet wide with a hallway down the middle; it would house a dining room, sun room, double bath and two nurses' rooms; the court has enough material and fixtures from salvaging the Delta CCC barracks to erect and equip the hospital at the County Farm.

1918

The safe in the office of the Standard Oil Co., Maple and Giboney streets, is blown open early in the morning; the outer door of the safe is shattered to pieces by the explosion, but the inner door remains closed, although badly damaged; it is believed the robbers are frightened away by a woman living across the street from the office.

A committee of Chaffee, Missouri-area farmers -- William Pfefferkorn, F.H. Dierssen and F.W. Dunn -- representing those whose lands were inundated when the levee at Allenville broke recently, conferred Friday with officials of the Little River Drainage District about repairs to the levee; they were assured that repairs would be started as soon as possible; it is said the flow of floodwater has about stopped, but, owing to the deep mud, it will be at least a week before repairs can be started.

