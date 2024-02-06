Out of the past: May 18

1992

Members of the local chapter of the NAACP last night applauded a proposed law to give Cape Girardeau police more latitude to regulate parades. Some, however, were disappointed the law doesn't apply to "rallies," and a proposed "de-hooding" ordinance wasn't included in the measure.

Bids have been let for construction of a four-story, 105,000-square-foot clinical-services building at Southeast Missouri Hospital. Contracts totaling more than $13.3 million have been let to Kiefner Brothers of Cape Girardeau, Corrigan of Co. of St. Louis and Aschinger Electric of Farmington, Missouri.

1967

Weekend rain that put much of the Missouri Delta under water could result in more than 40 cotton gins going under, too. These and other cotton-related industries are the hardest hit by the rainstorms that washed out or damaged cotton plantings at a time too late for many cotton farmers to replant.

Pickets remain in front of the new State College high-rise dormitories as Frank Farrup, construction superintendent, predicts losses to labor, the contractors and the community if the 3-day-old strike continues. Members of Carpenters Local 1770 walked off the job Tuesday in a hiring dispute with contractors.