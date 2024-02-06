Out of the past: May 18

Members of the local chapter of the NAACP last night applauded a proposed law to give Cape Girardeau police more latitude to regulate parades. Some, however, were disappointed the law doesn't apply to "rallies," and a proposed "de-hooding" ordinance wasn't included in the measure.
Bids have been let for construction of a four-story, 105,000-square-foot clinical-services building at Southeast Missouri Hospital. Contracts totaling more than $13.3 million have been let to Kiefner Brothers of Cape Girardeau, Corrigan of Co. of St. Louis and Aschinger Electric of Farmington, Missouri.
Weekend rain that put much of the Missouri Delta under water could result in more than 40 cotton gins going under, too. These and other cotton-related industries are the hardest hit by the rainstorms that washed out or damaged cotton plantings at a time too late for many cotton farmers to replant.
Pickets remain in front of the new State College high-rise dormitories as Frank Farrup, construction superintendent, predicts losses to labor, the contractors and the community if the 3-day-old strike continues. Members of Carpenters Local 1770 walked off the job Tuesday in a hiring dispute with contractors.
Principal R.L. Sheets of Washington School and Albert J. Weis of the Cape Girardeau Central High School faculty returned here Saturday after being at St. Louis two days attending a conference on pre-flight training courses for pupils in high schools the coming year. The proposed training would be in aviation education, tied up with the present war emergency, with boys doing their last two years of high-school work to be eligible; also, girls, with a view to becoming stewardesses, would be admitted.
Because the machines are needed for scrap metal in the war effort, the Semo Auto Salvage Co., 1801 Independence St., is disposing of its stock of 432 autos so the machines may be moved into war-production channels. The stock is to be sold within 60 days.
About 250 utilities people, escorted by men and women of the Cape Girardeau Commercial Club, leave in automobiles in the morning for the big diversion channel of the Little River Drainage District. At the Allenville camp, they are guests of the Floesch construction company for lunch. In the evening, they'll be fed a frog-leg supper at Fairground Park.
The Cape Girardeau recruiting station has been given a higher rating by the government, it now being a central auxiliary. The local station in the future will be staffed by both a sergeant and corporal, whereas it now is run by Sgt. O'Rourke and Pvt. Stokes.
-- Sharon K. Sanders