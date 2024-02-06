Out of the past: May 17

Gordonville area residents can rest a little easier at night knowing that a new fire substation on Route F near Tilsit is up and running; “Every resident now lives within five miles of a fire station,” says Gordonville Fire Chief Roger English; the new location also doubles as a community disaster center.
Gary Burford of Kelso, who began making wine in 1996, has earned a bronze medal in this year’s competition of the Home Wine and Beer Trade Association for his 1998 vintage strawberry wine; it was his first and only entry in such a competition.
Cape Girardeau’s recycling center at 605 Good Hope St. will officially be transferred to VIP Industries, 535 Good Hope, on May 26 after being city-owned since it was opened six months ago; VIP operated the center for the city during this trial period and last week proposed the change-over.
For the first time this weekend, the kitchen and pantry of the Glenn House, 325 S. Spanish St., will be open to the public for tours; they are the first rooms in the historic house completely restored by the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau; the Glenn House is one of five historic homes included in the association’s 1974 Heritage Tour Sunday afternoon.
Cape Girardeau’s school enumeration, which dropped to 4,405 school age children in 1946, reaches the highest mark since 1942; the tabulation completed last night shows 4,706 children between the ages of 6 and 19, inclusive, living in Cape Girardeau; that’s a gain of 79 over last year; the enumeration is made each spring to determine the amount of money schools will receive the following year for textbooks.
The Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday afternoon appropriated $1,500 for a summer playground program; this was followed last night by the city playground committee drawing up plans for the recreation activity and setting May 31 as the date for its opening; five playgrounds will be operated this summer: Capaha Park, Franklin School, Red Star, May Greene School and Holy Family School, the latter for Black children in the south part of the city.
With the retirement of Edward D. Hays of Cape Girardeau from the race for the nomination for Congress in the 14th District, Republican politicians are casting about anxiously for another candidate who can successfully make the race in the fall elections; since Hays announced his retirement, three men have been mentioned as possible replacements: James A. Finch of New Madrid, former state oil inspector under Gov. Arthur M. Hyde; Sikeston attorney Ralph Bailey and Kennett attorney Robert J. Smith.
Owners of dairy herds who furnish milk for home consumption and sale in Cape Girardeau will be required to register their herds with the city clerk before June 1, it is announced by city officials; in registering their herds, dairymen are to make application for a permit to sell and deliver milk in the city, and must state from whom additional milk is purchased, the number of cows in the herd, the amount of milk sold daily and the number of vehicles used in distribution.
