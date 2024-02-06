Out of the past: May 17

1949

Cape Girardeau’s school enumeration, which dropped to 4,405 school age children in 1946, reaches the highest mark since 1942; the tabulation completed last night shows 4,706 children between the ages of 6 and 19, inclusive, living in Cape Girardeau; that’s a gain of 79 over last year; the enumeration is made each spring to determine the amount of money schools will receive the following year for textbooks.

The Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday afternoon appropriated $1,500 for a summer playground program; this was followed last night by the city playground committee drawing up plans for the recreation activity and setting May 31 as the date for its opening; five playgrounds will be operated this summer: Capaha Park, Franklin School, Red Star, May Greene School and Holy Family School, the latter for Black children in the south part of the city.

1924

With the retirement of Edward D. Hays of Cape Girardeau from the race for the nomination for Congress in the 14th District, Republican politicians are casting about anxiously for another candidate who can successfully make the race in the fall elections; since Hays announced his retirement, three men have been mentioned as possible replacements: James A. Finch of New Madrid, former state oil inspector under Gov. Arthur M. Hyde; Sikeston attorney Ralph Bailey and Kennett attorney Robert J. Smith.

Owners of dairy herds who furnish milk for home consumption and sale in Cape Girardeau will be required to register their herds with the city clerk before June 1, it is announced by city officials; in registering their herds, dairymen are to make application for a permit to sell and deliver milk in the city, and must state from whom additional milk is purchased, the number of cows in the herd, the amount of milk sold daily and the number of vehicles used in distribution.

