Out of the past: May 17

1997

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Despite objections, the three-man Mississippi County Commission voted unanimously to build a $2.5 million county courthouse at the location of the one damaged by an arson fire Feb. 10; part of the money needed will come from a $1.4 million insurance settlement collected when the 100-year-old courthouse burned; voters will decide in August whether they want a half-cent sales tax increase to pay the balance.

U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson is the guest speaker at the 124th commencement of Southeast Missouri State University; she speaks to a packed house of graduates and their friends and family at the Show Me Center; there are 925 students who receive sheepskins; 845 are undergraduates and 80 are graduate students.

1972

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- The start of a campaign to obtain an overall reassessment of all real estate in Bollinger County is announced by county resident Norman Fish of Zalma, Missouri; Fish contends assessments in the county are becoming more unfair each year, and that a successful reassessment of real estate in the county would reverse that trend.

Just who sent eviction notices to residents in an area of South Cape Girardeau is being debated by both representatives of the City of Cape Girardeau and the Rev. Joseph C. Nixon, pastor of St. James A.M.E. Church and president of the local branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People; residents of an area south of Boundary, east of the railroad tracks, extending to LaCruz and east to the Mississippi River in the Village of Cape Girardeau have received notices, initially thought to be from the city, to vacate their homes; however, it now appears the orders may be from the private owners of the land upon which the houses are located.