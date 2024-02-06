Out of the past: May 17

1993

The Cape Girardeau City Council gives first-round approval to a law that sets Aug. 3 as the date voters will again consider city amendments to implement ward representations; the charter amendments were recommended by the city's Zone Election Committee, appointed to define an ill-crafted measure voters approved last November.

First-round approval is given by the Cape Girardeau City Council to the proposed $34 million budget for the 1993-94 fiscal year; the budget includes a $2.4 million increase in capital improvements and another $1.2 million increase for equipment and changes in city services.

1968

Jerry Stovall, a defensive backfield star for the St. Louis Football Cardinals and president of the Branch Rickey Chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, spoke last night before about 260 men at the annual meeting of the Cape Girardeau Brotherhood Association, a inter-faith organization.

DETROIT, Mich. -- Bonnie Zook, a pupil at Cape Girardeau Central High School, learns she is an award winner in the Science Fair International; she is presented a certificate of merit from the American Psychological Association for her experiments with hamsters.