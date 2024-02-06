Out of the past: May 17

The Cape Girardeau City Council gives first-round approval to a law that sets Aug. 3 as the date voters will again consider city amendments to implement ward representations; the charter amendments were recommended by the city's Zone Election Committee, appointed to define an ill-crafted measure voters approved last November.
First-round approval is given by the Cape Girardeau City Council to the proposed $34 million budget for the 1993-94 fiscal year; the budget includes a $2.4 million increase in capital improvements and another $1.2 million increase for equipment and changes in city services.
Jerry Stovall, a defensive backfield star for the St. Louis Football Cardinals and president of the Branch Rickey Chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, spoke last night before about 260 men at the annual meeting of the Cape Girardeau Brotherhood Association, a inter-faith organization.
DETROIT, Mich. -- Bonnie Zook, a pupil at Cape Girardeau Central High School, learns she is an award winner in the Science Fair International; she is presented a certificate of merit from the American Psychological Association for her experiments with hamsters.
Mr. and Mrs. C.C. Eddleman, who reside west of Cape Girardeau, receive a telegram from the War Department saying their son, Sgt. William H. Eddleman, 35, who was previously reported a prisoner of the Japanese, is dead; information supplied by the Japanese government through the International Red Cross is that he died on May 13 in the "southwest Pacific area."
Approximately 200 fans attended Cape Girardeau Day at the Browns' game in St. Louis yesterday; Mayor Ray Beckman reports that all 175 tickets sent here were sold and that he had requests for about 25 additional ones Saturday; the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band of 27 members played the national anthem at the opening of the game and then played throughout the twin bill; the Browns lost the first game to New York, 7-3, but took the second, 4-3.
Commencement exercises are held at Cape Girardeau Central High School in the evening, with 25 seniors receiving their diplomas from Lee L. Bowman of the school board; the class address is made by Dr. Emmett R. Kane of St. Louis, who speaks on a patriotic subject.
Robert Crowell of the Hoche Furniture and Undertaking Co., is expected to return home early tomorrow from St. Louis, where he has been attending an embalming school for the past three weeks; he took the examinations before the state embalming board this week.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
