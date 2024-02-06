Out of the past: May 17

1992

The Rev. Roberta S. Kidd is the guest speaker at the annual spring service at Apple Creek Presbyterian Church at Pocahontas. She is co-pastor of Presbyterian churches in Dexter and Marble Hill, Missouri.

Pledging to work to "eliminate waste, streamline operations and increase the productivity" of state government, Hugh White of Cape Girardeau launches his campaign for the Missouri Senate. White, 44, is one of four candidates -- three Democrats and one Republican -- to file for the 27th district Senate seat vacated by the retirement of John Dennis of Benton, Missouri.

1967

A dispute over "hiring hall" procedures between the Carpenters Union, Local 1770, and the general contractors for the State College high-rise dormitories has halted work on both the first and second phase of the new college structures. The carpenters walked off the job yesterday afternoon, ending work on the first dorm, already substantially completed, and preventing the start of work on the new dorm, for which McCarthy Brothers and J.E. Hathman construction companies recently were awarded a contract.

Dr. Frank A. Wiley, coordinator of Mid-Continent Regional Education Laboratory in Columbia, Missouri, has been hired by the Jackson School Board as superintendent of schools, effective July 1.