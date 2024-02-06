All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
RecordsMay 17, 2017
Out of the past: May 17
The Rev. Roberta S. Kidd is the guest speaker at the annual spring service at Apple Creek Presbyterian Church at Pocahontas. She is co-pastor of Presbyterian churches in Dexter and Marble Hill, Missouri. Pledging to work to "eliminate waste, streamline operations and increase the productivity" of state government, Hugh White of Cape Girardeau launches his campaign for the Missouri Senate. ...

1992

The Rev. Roberta S. Kidd is the guest speaker at the annual spring service at Apple Creek Presbyterian Church at Pocahontas. She is co-pastor of Presbyterian churches in Dexter and Marble Hill, Missouri.

Pledging to work to "eliminate waste, streamline operations and increase the productivity" of state government, Hugh White of Cape Girardeau launches his campaign for the Missouri Senate. White, 44, is one of four candidates -- three Democrats and one Republican -- to file for the 27th district Senate seat vacated by the retirement of John Dennis of Benton, Missouri.

1967

A dispute over "hiring hall" procedures between the Carpenters Union, Local 1770, and the general contractors for the State College high-rise dormitories has halted work on both the first and second phase of the new college structures. The carpenters walked off the job yesterday afternoon, ending work on the first dorm, already substantially completed, and preventing the start of work on the new dorm, for which McCarthy Brothers and J.E. Hathman construction companies recently were awarded a contract.

Dr. Frank A. Wiley, coordinator of Mid-Continent Regional Education Laboratory in Columbia, Missouri, has been hired by the Jackson School Board as superintendent of schools, effective July 1.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1942

Commencement exercises for seniors of Central High School begin with the baccalaureate service in the evening at the Teachers College auditorium. Preaching the sermon is the Rev. C.L. Stanley, rector of Christ Episcopal Church. The class of 195 pupils will receive its diplomas Wednesday evening.

A program of sacred music, including spirituals, is presented in the evening at Centenary United Methodist Church by the choir of St. James. A.M.E. Church. A plate offering is received to help that congregation meet a financial obligation.

1917

The four representatives of Cape Girardeau who went to Topeka, Kansas, to appear before the National Council of the Knights and Ladies of Security in an effort to secure the home and school to be established by that order, return on the noon Frisco without the prize. The council hasn't reached a decision; members of the committee were W.H. Stubblefield, Thomas J. Juden, D.N. Stafford and E.W. Flentge.

Arthur Astholz, son of Capt. and Mrs. H.A. Astholz, is living in Washington, D.C., where he is employed in an ammunition factory doing torpedo work. His son, Artie, is stationed in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, and is with the hospital corps.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Advertisement
Related
RecordsSep. 25
Police report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Fire report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 24
Fire report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Police report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-25-24
Police report 9-24-24
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-24-24
Out of the past: Sept. 22
RecordsSep. 22
Out of the past: Sept. 22
Out of the past: Sept. 21
RecordsSep. 20
Out of the past: Sept. 21
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs
RecordsSep. 20
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs
Out of the past: Sept. 18
RecordsSep. 18
Out of the past: Sept. 18
Out of the past: Sept. 14
RecordsSep. 15
Out of the past: Sept. 14
Out of the past: Sept. 13
RecordsSep. 14
Out of the past: Sept. 13
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy