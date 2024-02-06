Out of the past: May 16

1999

The Rev. Carl Miller of Olmsted, Illinois, speaks about his work as a prison chaplain at the Super Max Prison in Tamms, Illinois, during morning worship services at Hanover Lutheran Church; Miller is also pastor of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Olmsted and is a licensed professional counselor.

Speaking yesterday to Southeast Missouri State University graduates at the spring commencement at the Show Me Center, former senator Paul Simon of Illinois told them they shouldn’t let their diplomas be “intellectual death sentences”; he urged them to grow intellectually all their lives; degrees were conferred on 900 undergraduates and nearly 100 graduate students before a standing-room-only crowd.

1974

Eight new tennis courts will be built in Cape Girardeau through action taken by the City Council last night; four will be constructed in Capaha Park and two each in Indian and Missouri parks; those in Capaha will be located west of the existing ball diamond and south of the Little League diamond at the base of what is known as Cherry Hill; locations in Indian and Missouri parks are yet to be determined.

After devoting three hours of a four-hour meeting to public hearings on three zoning issues, the Cape Girardeau City Council last night gave tentative approval to the rezoning of approximately 70 acres west of South Kingshighway for proposed construction of the $13.6 million Westborough Mall; by a vote of four to one, the request of C.W. Bauerle Co. to construct a parking lot at 309 N. Middle St., was approved, as was a request of First Christian Church to construct a church fellowship building and parking area at North West End Boulevard and Dunklin.