Out of the past: May 16

1997

Ron Shumate, who won more games than any other basketball coach in Southeast Missouri State University history, has been fired as the head men's basketball coach; the firing is linked by the university to an NCAA investigation into the Indians' program; also out are Shumate's three assistant coaches: Randy Curl, who was suspended and whose contract won't be renewed when it expires at the end of June; Kirt Cochran and Scott McCowan, who resigned.

Sgt. Eric Friedrich of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department is the recipient of the 1996 Timothy J. Ruopp Award; the award has been presented yearly since 1984 in honor of Ruopp, a past employee of the Cape Girardeau County sheriff's office, who was killed in the line of duty as a law enforcement officer in California.

1972

While it was apparently professional thieves who pulled one of the largest house burglaries in Cape Girardeau at the home of Mrs. Donald L. Harrison on Oak Lei Drive over the weekend, authorities say they still have something to learn about jewelry; the intruders thoroughly ransacked the house, taking an estimated $25,000 worth of furs, silverware and other items; but three jade bracelet and earing sets were left on the bed in the master bedroom among the disarray of other articles the thieves obviously thought of little value.

With preliminary construction work well underway, Missouri Highway Department officials at Sikeston are projecting a late fall completion date on ramp additions to Interstate 55 at Cape Girardeau's south edge and resurfacing of Highway 74 from the interstate to Dutchtown.