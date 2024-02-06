Out of the past: May 16

1996

The Illinois Department of Transportation will spend almost $14 million over the next five years toward construction of the Mississippi River bridge and approach work along Route 146 to the bridge; the money is part of more than $151 million the state will spend over the next five years for road improvements in the state's 13 southernmost counties; about $9.7 million will be spent on the bridge and $4 million on approach work along Route 146 from east of East Cape Girardeau to the bridge; the four-lane bridge just south of the existing bridge at Cape Girardeau is expected to cost about $78 million, with 80% of the funding to be provided by the federal government.

Lt. Michael Morgan, the administrator of the Cape Girardeau County jail, was named the recipient of the Timothy J. Ruopp Award; Morgan and several other members of the sheriff's department were honored at an awards ceremony yesterday in conjunction with Law Enforcement Memorial Week.

1971

An old-time mission festival marks the 125th anniversary of the founding of Hanover Lutheran Church; services are held outdoors, and the money derived from the event will buy a Jeep for a South American missionary; the Walther League of the church makes and sells ice cream; the men of the church have been growing beards, and the women wear clothes similar to the attire worn 125 years ago.

The mother church of Presbyterianism in Cape Girardeau, Apple Creek Presbyterian Church, observes the 150th anniversary of its founding; the church is one-half mile east of Pocahontas and was chartered May 21, 1821; John L. Oliver of Cape Girardeau starts off the sesquicentennial program in the morning with an historical address; a special worship service is held at 2 p.m., with all Presbyterian ministers in the area participating.