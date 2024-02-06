Out of the past: May 16

1995

Cape Girardeau's proposed $54.9 million budget for fiscal 1996 includes a merit pay hike of 2.5 to 3% for most city employees but no across-the-board raises; rank-and-file police officers had requested a 10% hike, but city officials insist there isn't sufficient money to give employees a more substantial raise.

The threat to close Jackson High School's lunch schedule has students cleaning up their act; littering complaints, caused by high school students who travel to nearby fast-food places at lunch and deposit cups and wrappers on the streets near the campus, had principal Vernon Huck threatening to close down the campus; but recently, 75 students stepped forward and volunteered to clean up streets and school grounds, doing so during study hall and after classes.

1970

With the use of a hacksaw, a young prisoner cut his way out of the Cape Girardeau city jail last night and escaped; the 18-year-old Cape Girardeau man was serving a sentence of $135 in labor on four counts of traffic violations; he cut a 10-by-18-inch hole through the door of a cell in the downstairs jail at police headquarters and made his escape through a door leading outside.

Two University of Missouri professors will receive this year's State College Alumni Merit Awards during commencement exercises May 31; they are Dr. William Milton Hart, chairman of the department of ophthalmology at the University of Missouri Medical Center, and Dr. E.M. Funk, professor emeritus of poultry husbandry at the University of Missouri.