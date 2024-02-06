Out of the past: May 16

1993

A retirement reception was held yesterday for Sam Jarrell, principal of May Greene School, at the Vo-Tech Building; Jarrell will retire at the end of the school year, after 26 years with the Cape Girardeau Public Schools.

Legislation to allow Sunday package liquor sales is drawing mixed reactions locally; Gov. Mel Carnahan has indicated he will likely sign the legislation approved recently by the Missouri General Assembly; if enacted, the measure would end the situation where some restaurants can sell packaged beer or liquor on Sundays, while other establishments such as grocery and liquor stores are prohibited from doing so.

1968

A second new position -- that of full-time city attorney -- is being created within the framework of Cape Girardeau's municipal administration; the job was initially instituted last night, when the City Council gave first reading to an ordinance establishing new pay grades and steps and the two new jobs, city attorney and city collector.

Word has been received Warrant Officer David L. Blattel of Scott City, 22, is missing in action after the helicopter he was piloting was shot down May 5 in Vietnam; no trace of the craft has been found; Blattel is the son of Kathlyn Blattel and Wilmer T. Blattel, both of Scott City.