Out of the past: May 15

1997

The Environmental Protection Agency is conducting interviews with people in Cape Girardeau concerning the handling of the Missouri Electric Works Superfund site and other EPA concerns; the interviews will involve city and chamber of commerce officials and a number of residents.

A Southeast Missouri State University committee is recommending the school adopt a sun figure as its mascot and scrap its war-beat-sounding pep song; the mascot would be called Bernie or Burnie; the suggested mascot also fits in with the school's Sundancers group that performs at Southeast's athletic events; the committee's second and third choices for a mascot are a hawk or an eagle.

1972

Sheriff Ivan E. McLain is given the go-ahead by Cape County Court to install two showers in the cell blocks on the first floor of the Cape Girardeau County Jail; the project, long under discussion, was among recommendations made by the County Board of Visitors.

Delmar A. Cobble, Missouri's deputy commissioner of education, and Dr. Hope S. Daugherty of Arlington, Virginia, youth leader with the Department of Agriculture, will receive this year's State College Alumni Merit Awards; the awards will be presented at the spring commencement exercises Sunday at Houck Stadium.